Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Overtime Win vs. Raptors

Chris Elise/Getty Images

There are countless storylines that are going to emerge if the Lakers ultimately fall short of the play-in tournament, and no two players would feel the wrath more than James and Westbrook.

James is the NBA's longtime gold standard, and he's expected to carry teams on his back, even at age 37 with more than 63,000 minutes logged between the regular season and playoffs throughout his 19 seasons. He'll be criticized if they miss the playoffs, regardless of the surrounding circumstances.

Westbrook was the team's prized offseason acquisition but he's struggled mightily and would likely be shouldered with most of the blame for the team's failed roster reconstruction.

Both players are fierce competitors, so they want to win regardless, but the drama that would come with finishing outside the top 10 in the West may be added motivation.

Friday night's game represents the type of play the Lakers need from their superstars down the stretch, especially if Davis remains sidelined. The offense featured a more free-flowing feel with James and Westbrook taking turns leading the offensive sets.

While it's no surprise LeBron is rising to the occasion, getting that type of outing from Russ was a massive boost. He knocked down four of his seven three-point attempts, a rare efficient shooting night from beyond the arc, and provided consistent well-rounded production across 41 minutes.

"To be able to come into a very hostile environment and win a basketball game, and the way we won it, was big for our team," James told reporters. "We needed literally every minute, all 53 of them, to accomplish that."

Westbrook added: "I thought we did a great job of just sticking to our principles, grinding the game out. This was a grind-out game."

Nothing is going to come easy for the Lakers over the season's final three weeks with eight of their final 12 games on the road, so they're going to need more standout showings from the James-Westbrook tandem to lock down a play-in spot.