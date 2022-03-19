Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Overtime Win vs. Raptors

Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Overtime Win vs. RaptorsMarch 19, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night with an impressive 128-123 overtime road win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
L.A. has tumbled toward the Western Conference play-in tournament cut line with Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury since mid-February. Strong all-around performances like Friday's against the Raptors, which improved its record to 30-40, have been few and far between.
LeBron James once again led the charge for the Lakers with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Russell Westbrook also played a key role en route to recording his 194th career triple-double and 10th this season (22 points, 10 boards and 10 dimes).
Avery Bradley (five OT points) and Austin Reaves (four) stepped up in the extra period to help Los Angeles pick up a crucial victory.
The ninth-seeded Lakers are now one game in front of the New Orleans Pelicans and 3.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers in the battle for the final two West play-in berths.
Standout rookie Scottie Barnes racked up 31 points, 17 rebounds and six assists to pace the Raptors, who dropped to 39-31.
Friday's game also wrapped up a season series split between L.A. and Toronto, with each team winning on the road.
James, Westbrook Rise to Occasion Amid Growing Pressure
There are countless storylines that are going to emerge if the Lakers ultimately fall short of the play-in tournament, and no two players would feel the wrath more than James and Westbrook.
James is the NBA's longtime gold standard, and he's expected to carry teams on his back, even at age 37 with more than 63,000 minutes logged between the regular season and playoffs throughout his 19 seasons. He'll be criticized if they miss the playoffs, regardless of the surrounding circumstances.
Westbrook was the team's prized offseason acquisition but he's struggled mightily and would likely be shouldered with most of the blame for the team's failed roster reconstruction.
Both players are fierce competitors, so they want to win regardless, but the drama that would come with finishing outside the top 10 in the West may be added motivation.
Friday night's game represents the type of play the Lakers need from their superstars down the stretch, especially if Davis remains sidelined. The offense featured a more free-flowing feel with James and Westbrook taking turns leading the offensive sets.
While it's no surprise LeBron is rising to the occasion, getting that type of outing from Russ was a massive boost. He knocked down four of his seven three-point attempts, a rare efficient shooting night from beyond the arc, and provided consistent well-rounded production across 41 minutes.
"To be able to come into a very hostile environment and win a basketball game, and the way we won it, was big for our team," James told reporters. "We needed literally every minute, all 53 of them, to accomplish that."
Westbrook added: "I thought we did a great job of just sticking to our principles, grinding the game out. This was a grind-out game."
Nothing is going to come easy for the Lakers over the season's final three weeks with eight of their final 12 games on the road, so they're going to need more standout showings from the James-Westbrook tandem to lock down a play-in spot.
Wenyen Gabriel Provides Much-Needed Spark
Frank Vogel and the Lakers' coaching staff have tried a variety of things to provide the team with a spark. On Friday, it was giving Wenyen Gabriel his second career start.
The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product, who's playing for his sixth team in three NBA seasons, responded by knocking down seven of his eight shots, including a trio of threes, en route to 17 points. He chipped in three rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes.
Although most of the focus when discussing the Lakers' sub-.500 record has centered around Davis' injury absences and Westbrook's struggles, L.A. has also dealt with inconsistent play from its secondary contributors.
That's a critical factor because even on a night when both James and Westbrook played well, the Lakers would have fallen short if not for Gabriel's shot-making and some clutch buckets in overtime from Bradley and Reaves.
Gabriel's track record—he's a career 41.9 percent shooter across 65 NBA appearances—suggests Los Angeles can't bank on him to provide that type of game on a regular basis, but the strong outing represents what the team needs to make a late-season charge.
If James and Westbrook continue to shine, at least one or two role players steps up each contest and Davis eventually rejoins the lineup, the Lakers could suddenly transform into a tough out for the play-in tournament and the postseason.
It's far from a guarantee that'll happen because L.A. hasn't been able to translate statement wins into sustained success this season, but there's still a narrow path for the team to make some noise.
The Lakers will attempt to build off the win over Toronto when they return to action Saturday night with a road game against the Washington Wizards.