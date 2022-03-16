Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Browns QB's Future, Potential Move

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's future with the Cleveland Browns appears to be in jeopardy. After spending his first four NFL seasons with the team that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the 26-year-old quarterback may be on the move this offseason.

On Tuesday, the Browns met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The Texans are looking into trading Watson, who would need to waive his no-trade clause to be dealt. If Cleveland is successful in its pursuit, that would mark the end of the Mayfield era.

It's also possible Mayfield will no longer be with the Browns even if they don't acquire Watson. On Tuesday night, Mayfield posted a statement in which he thanked the city of Cleveland and the fans while stating he has "no clue what happens next" and that he will give his all "wherever I take my next snap."

It doesn't seem that Mayfield will play for the Texans, though. Cabot reported that Houston wants draft picks in return for Watson rather than players and that it's prepared for Davis Mills to be its starting quarterback again in 2022.

Cabot also noted that the Texans "wouldn't be [Mayfield's] top choice for a landing spot" anyway.

There are plenty of moves still to be made involving quarterbacks around the NFL this offseason. In addition to Watson and Mayfield, the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo has been featured in trade rumors. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota are available on the free-agent market.

Among the teams that could still be looking to add quarterbacks are the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. It will be fascinating to see who starts under center for those teams, as well as for the Browns if Mayfield ends up getting moved.

Mayfield has only one season remaining on his contract, and he's set to make $18.858 million. So even if he ends up staying with the Browns, he will have the ability to sign elsewhere in 2023.

Over his first three seasons, Mayfield frequently showed his potential. He struggled during the 2021 campaign, though, passing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.

Still, there's reason to believe that Mayfield will perform better in the seasons to come, especially if he's put in an offense filled with playmakers. And at 26, he likely has plenty of years ahead of him. But it's looking increasingly likely that Mayfield will be plying his trade away from Cleveland.