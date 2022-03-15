Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Raptors

1 of 2

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The final score doesn't illustrate how one-sided this game was. The Raptors went on a 21-2 scoring run to open the contest en route to taking a 33-12 lead into the second quarter. Toronto led by as many as 28 and had a 20-point cushion when the fourth quarter got underway.

By now the ship has sailed on the Lakers being considered favorites for the title. They have the 15th-best championship odds (+8000) at FanDuel, putting them just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (+7000), James' old team.

Still, you keep expecting L.A. to at least begin equalling the sum of its parts. Like Lakers legend James Worthy passionately argued, this is a roster that should be pushing to get out of the play-in tournament.

Russell Westbrook might be a diminished version of his old MVP self, but he's only one year removed from helping catapult the Washington Wizards into the playoffs. Carmelo Anthony is still a good shooter in a limited role. Malik Monk is the one piece of offseason business that has worked for general manager Rob Pelinka. Anthony Davis will return at some point. And Los Angeles still employs LeBron James.

But it's so blindingly obvious now how deep the fissures are within the Lakers, and it extends to every level of the organization.

Look on the bright side. Los Angeles was hammered by the Phoenix Suns by 29 points on Sunday. A nine-point loss one night later represents progress.