Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz and Top Landing Spots for Free-Agent WR

1 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Look at Beckham there with the Lombardi Trophy. That's what every player wants, and the Rams delivered it to him. It won't be at all surprising if Beckham returns to the team on a deal that makes sense for both the player and the franchise.

The latest buzz on Beckham comes from The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, who noted that "there is a sense" Beckham re-signs with Los Angeles and that he's open to different types of contracts:

"My understanding is there is some flexibility available with such a deal in that it could be anything from a one-year contract with a hard number or something over multiple years with a range of post-recovery projections factored in for compensation."

The Rams were the team that took a chance on Beckham after a tumultuous couple of years in Cleveland, trading for him in the middle of last season. He rewarded their faith with production, tallying 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He also scored the opening touchdown of the Super Bowl before getting hurt.

If you're into reading the Twitter tea leaves, Beckham seems like he's happy with the Rams. He recently joked with Su'a Cravens about Von Miller's free agency, saying that the Denver Broncos "can't have him back." That sure sounds like a guy who wants to keep the band together. He also recently praised quarterback Matt Stafford's ability.

Stafford is indeed the best quarterback Beckham has had in years, and his skill set complements that of fellow wideout Cooper Kupp. Staying put is the logical choice for 29-year-old.

In February, Beckham even told NFL.com's Nick Shook he would give the Rams a hometown discount. That suggests a new contract awaits in L.A. The only reason he hasn't signed one yet may be because of the Rams and his agent working out the details.