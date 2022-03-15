Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz and Top Landing Spots for Free-Agent WR

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz and Top Landing Spots for Free-Agent WRMarch 15, 2022
The first day of free-agency negotiations is done, and Odell Beckham Jr. remains a potential target.
Several other big-name wideouts are in a similar spot, as Christian Kirk was the only notable pass-catcher to move to a new team. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kirk is leaving the Arizona Cardinals to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, agreeing to a four-year deal worth up to $84 million.
It's a lucrative deal, and one that could have the other free-agent wide receivers wondering how much more they can squeeze out of suitors.
Beckham is a particularly interesting case, as he's had his ups and downs in his career and will be working his way back from the ACL tear—his second in tow years—he suffered during the Super Bowl. A return to the Los Angeles Rams seems like the most likely outcome, but it's not a done deal.
Let's take a look at some possible landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Los Angeles Rams
Look at Beckham there with the Lombardi Trophy. That's what every player wants, and the Rams delivered it to him. It won't be at all surprising if Beckham returns to the team on a deal that makes sense for both the player and the franchise.
The latest buzz on Beckham comes from The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, who noted that "there is a sense" Beckham re-signs with Los Angeles and that he's open to different types of contracts:
"My understanding is there is some flexibility available with such a deal in that it could be anything from a one-year contract with a hard number or something over multiple years with a range of post-recovery projections factored in for compensation."
The Rams were the team that took a chance on Beckham after a tumultuous couple of years in Cleveland, trading for him in the middle of last season. He rewarded their faith with production, tallying 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He also scored the opening touchdown of the Super Bowl before getting hurt.
If you're into reading the Twitter tea leaves, Beckham seems like he's happy with the Rams. He recently joked with Su'a Cravens about Von Miller's free agency, saying that the Denver Broncos "can't have him back." That sure sounds like a guy who wants to keep the band together. He also recently praised quarterback Matt Stafford's ability.
Stafford is indeed the best quarterback Beckham has had in years, and his skill set complements that of fellow wideout Cooper Kupp. Staying put is the logical choice for 29-year-old.
In February, Beckham even told NFL.com's Nick Shook he would give the Rams a hometown discount. That suggests a new contract awaits in L.A. The only reason he hasn't signed one yet may be because of the Rams and his agent working out the details.
Las Vegas Raiders
Even though Beckham and the Rams seem like a perfect match, the NFL is a business. Maybe L.A. has trouble coming up with the right offer, or perhaps another team swoops in with a big prove-it contract that a wideout coming off a major injury just can't turn down.
If there's a team that's feeling extra pressure to make a splash, it's the Las Vegas Raiders. So far this offseason, they have fallen behind in the AFC West arms race. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, while the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack and have made several moves to bolster the defense in free agency.
The Raiders might be looking to try to keep up with their rivals after reaching the playoffs last season. If the AFC West is going to be a quarterback gauntlet like no other, why not give Derek Carr another weapon to work with?
Beckham would fit nicely alongside wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller. Carr might not be Stafford, but he's better than most quarterbacks in the NFL. Beckham likely wouldn't have to worry too much about a deficit of targets. Even though he's set to miss a chunk of the upcoming season, Beckham could give the Raiders a massive midseason boost in what should be one of the most competitive divisions in recent memory.
Las Vegas would welcome the star wide receiver with open arms. It's not the likeliest scenario, but it's one that makes sense if the Raiders are willing to make a strong offer to round out their offense.
New England Patriots
If the money is right, the New England Patriots could make for an interesting pairing with Beckham.
The New England Patriots need to give quarterback Mac Jones a chance to succeed after a promising rookie season. They showed last offseason they are willing to pay to get pass-catchers, bringing in tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The wide receiver corps in New England has been thin for years; Beckham would change that.
He is coming off a Super Bowl win, so if he does look elsewhere for another shot at a championship, he could do worse than throwing in his lot with a coach like Bill Belichick. He's shown a willingness to take a flier on big-name wide receivers, from Randy Moss to Chad Johnson to Josh Gordon, with varying degrees of success.
At the very least, Beckham would be an immediate upgrade to the wide receiver corps, and the Patriots do have some money to spend—Spotrac suggests they have $8.4 million in cap space—though not as much as the Raiders ($29.8 million).