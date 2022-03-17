Big Changes Lakers Must Make If They Miss NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Nikki Boertman/Associated Press

The definition of a worst-case scenario for the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers keeps changing, but the latest truly feels like rock bottom.

The proud Purple and Gold—a super-team oddsmakers expected to win the West, if not a world title—is in jeopardy of missing the postseason. Even a Play-In Tournament ticket isn't guaranteed at this point.

The Lakers won 21 of their first 40 games. They entered Monday night with a 29-38 record. For the non-math majors in the audience, that's an 8-19 record since the 40-game mark. Only three teams have a worse winning percentage over that stretch, and none would've been mistaken for a championship hopeful when the season opened: the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

The Lakers can't continue like this. Not when LeBron James' 37th birthday is behind him.

If L.A. misses out on basketball's biggest dance, massive change could and should be happening soon. The following three items might top the summer to-do list.