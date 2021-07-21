2022 NBA Championship Odds: Nets, Lakers, Bucks Open as Favorites to Win Title

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will enter the 2021-22 season as the prohibitive favorites to win the NBA title at +195 odds (bet $100 to win $195), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2019-20 champion Los Angeles Lakers have the next best odds at +600, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo and this year's champion Milwaukee Bucks (+850).

The rest of the odds are as follows:

