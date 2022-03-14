Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Devin Booker, Suns

1 of 2

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As LeBron James met with reporters Sunday night, dejected after another blowout loss and seemingly resigned to finishing this season in play-in irrelevance, he was pictured clutching onto the game ball.

While it's odd for a player of a losing team to get a game ball—let alone hold onto it so close after a 29-point shellacking—this was no ordinary whooping. Somewhere in the midst of watching the Suns cash threes in his teammates' faces and avoiding the inflated orange missiles coming off the backboard after wild Russell Westbrook clangs, James managed to become the first player to reach 10,000 points, rebounds and assists.

"To now sit alone at a statistical category in this league that I've really modeled my game after: being able to score, rebound and assist," James told reporters. "I sit alone at a stat is pretty like — I'd say 'cool,' but it doesn't quite make sense to me."

There is no downplaying the statistical accomplishment. It's evidence of James' once-in-a-life talent. Here stands a 6-foot-9, 250-pound man who looks like he was built in granite who also happens to be arguably the greatest mind the game has ever seen—a basketball savant who makes the right play seemingly every time he glides down the floor.

But for the second time in a month, James' career-long accomplishments are obscured by his team fading into play-in irrelevance.

Four weeks ago, James was once again on national television making history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points (regular and postseason) in NBA history. Once again, there was some lip service paid to James' monumental achievement before the focus shifted to the fact the Lakers were a sinking ship being held together with Elmer's glue.

Basketball is not baseball. It's not a game of numbers. Few fans would be able to tell you the exact amount of points James needs to pass Kareem on the all-time regular-season scoring list (38,387). Or Wilt Chamberlain's rebounds record (23,924). Or John Stockton's unbeatable assists number (15,806).

Basketball is a game of wins and dynasties. It's RINGZZZZ culture.

James, for as great as he remains at age 37, is no longer good enough to carry a dreadful roster to championship contention by himself. The Boobie Gibsons and Sasha Pavlovic and JJ Hicksons of the world can't be foisted upon LeBron's shoulders and thrust into relevance anymore.

At a time when LeBron finally needs the help, he has none. Anthony Davis can't stay on the court, Russell Westbrook shouldn't be on the court, and the rest of the roster is some walking Boobie Gibsons.

So all that's left are stats. A 50-point game here. A triple-double there. A career milestone everywhere. Hollow statistical achievements that won't be remembered without a Basketball Reference deep dive.

As LeBron chases immortality, this season—and this roster—has made the whole chase seem the worst thing of all: irrelevant.