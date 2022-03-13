Patriots' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

3 of 3

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Offensive Linemen

It's possible that the Patriots will have two starting spots to fill on the offensive line if they don't bring back either Karras or Brown. New England has solid players in the other starting roles up front (Isaiah Wynn, David Andrews and Shaq Mason), so it could have a strong unit again if it adequately fills the other two spots.

The Pats seem unlikely to spend big on the offensive line because of their other roster holes. But if they need to fill Brown's spot at right tackle, perhaps they will consider a player like Morgan Moses, an eight-year NFL veteran who would provide a consistent presence on that side of the line.

Linebackers

With Hightower and Van Noy both free agents, the Patriots are going to have big decisions to make regarding their linebacker corps. Jamie Collins and Ja'Whaun Bentley are also hitting free agency, so New England doesn't have a ton of depth at the positions.

Bobby Wagner was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks and would be a tremendous addition to the center of the defense. Will the Pats be able to afford him? If they can, they should do whatever it takes to land him. If not, Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr are other top linebackers on the market who would provide a boost for New England.

Cornerback

This all comes down to whether or not the Patriots bring back Jackson. If he returns and joins fellow corners Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills in the secondary, they would be set. But there's at least a chance that Jackson won't be back in 2022.

In that case, perhaps New England considers using a large chunk of its assets on a replacement. Charvarius Ward would be a great long-term fit, or maybe the Pats would take a chance on a player like Kyle Fuller, who will be looking to have a bounce-back year.

Wide Receiver

Even though the Patriots brought in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne last offseason, they are still lacking star power in their receiving corps. Plus, Jakobi Meyers is a restricted free agent, so it's not a guarantee that he will be back.

Jones may not reach the next level until he has a true No. 1 playmaker to throw the ball to. Allen Robinson II and JuJu Smith-Schuster could be enticing targets for New England to consider among the solid wide receivers set to be on the market.