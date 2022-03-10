Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Rockets

1 of 2

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Even though the Rockets scored 68 points over the first two quarters and were having a terrific shooting night, the Lakers had an opportunity to come away with a win in the fourth.

Westbrook tied the game at 120 on a pull-up jumper with one minute and nine seconds to go, and Los Angeles needed its stars to come through.

Instead, that was the Lakers' final basket of regulation, as they missed all three of their shot attempts in the final minute. That included a missed jumper by Carmelo Anthony at the buzzer, as the veteran forward couldn't hit a deep, open two-point attempt after he received a pass from James.

Los Angeles may not have been in that position if it had gotten a more efficient night from the 37-year-old. He went 9-for-26 in his return, which included shooting 1-for-9 from three-point range. He also went 3-for-12 between the fourth quarter and overtime.

"I didn't feel like I took any bad ones or any bad shots tonight," James told reporters. "It just wasn't falling for me."

When James isn't hitting his shots—especially in the closing minutes—it's tough for the Lakers to win these days. Their only victory over their past seven games was on Sunday, when he dropped 56 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors.

On most nights, Los Angeles has been dropping close games, just like on Wednesday. Of the Lakers' past eight losses, half have been by five or fewer points. And that doesn't include its two most recent defeats against weaker Western Conference opponents.

A team with a roster featuring James, Westbrook and even Anthony shouldn't have trouble knocking down big shots during the most crucial seconds of a game. And yet, the Lakers can't get any of them to close out contests like this, which has contributed to their recent overall struggles.

Perhaps James and/or Westbrook can help Los Angeles solve this issue. But they're quickly running out of time to do so.