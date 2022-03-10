Bulls Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls still have the chance to do something special during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Making good on that opportunity, though, requires reversing some recent trends that have bumped the Bulls down to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The defense is really hurting without Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, and there's only so much DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine can do on the offensive end to offset those issues.

The Bulls, who took a five-game losing streak into Wednesday night, need to right the ship in a hurry. They also probably need some external assistance to climb up the standings, which is why their fans have two obvious teams to root against and one interesting club to pull for during the stretch run.