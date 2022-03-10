Knicks Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

0 of 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

An argument could be made that the New York Knicks should pull the plug on the 2021-22 NBA season and shift their focus to the future.

The odds of jumping up two seeds and into the Play-In Tournament are long enough that the 'Bockers might be better served by prioritizing draft-lottery odds instead.

But back-to-back double-digit victories—away from Madison Square Garden, no less—show the Knicks aren't ready to abandon ship just yet. That's not how coach Tom Thibodeau works, and it apparently is equally unappealing to Julius Randle, who helped deliver that second victory by pumping in a career-high 46 points.

If New York is still aiming at the Play-In, then we'll do the same by spotlighting which teams Knicks fans should be rooting for and against during the stretch run to extend this squad's season beyond the 82-game trek.