Notable CFB Players Who Could Help Their 2023 Draft Stock This Year

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning got a talented transfer quarterback in Bo Nix, who spent the last three seasons at Auburn.

While a simple change of scenery might do Nix some good, one of the main reasons his transfer to Oregon may help boost his draft outlook is that he will be reuniting with his offensive coordinator from Auburn in 2019, Kenny Dillingham.

Under Dillingham's tutelage, Nix had a breakout season as a freshman, throwing for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. He took home the SEC Freshman of the Year Award and helped Auburn finish 9-4, with an upset over then-No. 5 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Nix's production tapered in the following two seasons after Dillingham left to become the offensive coordinator for Florida State, though his most recent campaign was cut short after injuring his ankle in November.

Nonetheless, he'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal to help ease his transition to the Pac-12. Oregon will get back receiver Kris Hutson, who was second on the team with 419 yards and two touchdowns last season. Dont'e Thornton and Troy Franklin had big outings in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma, combining for eight catches and 155 yards with a touchdown each. The Ducks added UCLA transfer Chase Cota this offseason and will have the majority of their starting offensive line return, as well.

Nix has also rushed for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, showing the mobility that NFL teams are looking for under center.

If Nix has the best season of his collegiate career at Oregon, his name could be called a little closer to guys like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in the 2023 draft.