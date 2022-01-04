UCF QB Dillon Gabriel Commits to Oklahoma After Caleb Williams Enters Transfer Portal

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel Commits to Oklahoma After Caleb Williams Enters Transfer PortalJanuary 4, 2022
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
UFC transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he was joining Oklahoma, flipping a prior commitment to UCLA.
That followed Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams' announcement earlier on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal.
