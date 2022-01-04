X

    UCF QB Dillon Gabriel Commits to Oklahoma After Caleb Williams Enters Transfer Portal

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 4, 2022

    UFC transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he was joining Oklahoma, flipping a prior commitment to UCLA.

    Dillon Gabriel @_dillongabriel_

    They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME <a href="https://t.co/8xGNDWjaR3">pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3</a>

    Dillon Gabriel @_dillongabriel_

    1 2 3… <a href="https://twitter.com/OU_Football?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OU_Football</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ukip8FCvtW">pic.twitter.com/Ukip8FCvtW</a>

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Dillon Gabriel heading to Oklahoma to re-unite with Jeff Lebby, his old OC at UCF. The QB carousel in college football is spinning faster than ever.

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel who was expected to begin classes at UCLA today, announces that he's heading to Oklahoma instead. (A follow up to today's big Caleb Williams transfer portal news)

    That followed Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams' announcement earlier on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal. 

    Caleb Williams @CALEBcsw

    <a href="https://t.co/8GcVHURSIL">pic.twitter.com/8GcVHURSIL</a>

