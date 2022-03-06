Top Takeaways from Steph Curry, Warriors vs. LeBron James, Lakers

1 of 2

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

At age 37, Michael Jordan was somewhere on a golf course with a drink in one hand and a $500 cigar hanging out of the corner of his mouth.

Larry Bird? Probably somewhere fishing on a pontoon boat.

Kobe Bryant? Literally limping to the finish line of his career.

Of the all-time greats, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar matches LeBron's longevity—and even he had the benefit of being 7'2" with the most unblockable shot in NBA history.

Old-timers will scream about the advances of modern medicine, and that's fair to a certain extent. Hyperbaric chambers weren't exactly all the rage when Bird was on his hands and knees slapping concrete down in his mother's driveway.

But that discounts the once-in-a-lifetime supernova we're seeing every night LeBron steps on the floor for this hapless Lakers team.

Bryant had all the advances of modern medicine and still broke down. Dwyane Wade was a sixth man oiling up his rusted-out knee joints with WD-40 before every game. Carmelo Anthony's a spot-up shooting turnstile. Russell Westbrook was drafted five years after James and is a shell of himself.

LeBron? He's the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game both before his 21st birthday and after his 35th birthday.

This is not normal.

But the most spectacular thing about James—the most underrated aspect of this performance and his continued greatness as a whole—is the fact it feels completely normal.

LeBron entered his age-37 season expected to lead his team to a championship. Only the Brooklyn Nets had better championship odds. The fear of this version of LeBron—one that is absolutely on the decline but still one of the game's best half-dozen players—ran so deep the Lakers, a team that didn't make it out of Round 1 a year ago, had better odds at winning than the actual defending NBA champions.

The Lakers have been an abject failure of those expectations. Westbrook is a miscast mess with shaken confidence. Anthony Davis has been riddled with injuries and the worst long-range shooter in basketball when he's been on the floor. The surrounding pieces, brought in to help shoulder the load when the three stars couldn't, have gone bust.

Perhaps James' greatest failure was the hubris of GM LeBron thinking Player LeBron could make this roster work.

Player LeBron? That man has been LeBron every step of the way. His 29.4 points per game are his highest since 2009-10—the final year of his first Cleveland stint. He's doing it on an efficient 52.2 percent clip, his highest shooting percentage as a Laker, while shooting his best free-throw percentage in a decade and playing solid (albeit inconsistent) defense. This is also the first time since 2009-10 that James has averaged at least one block per game.

As James was pouring in the points Saturday night, there was no feeling we were seeing the last iconic moment from an all-time great like Kobe's 60-point finale or MJ dropping 51 wearing a Wizards uniform. There was simply the feeling that this is what LeBron does. That there will be another incredible moment 48 hours later when the Lakers travel to San Antonio. And maybe another national TV spectacle next weekend in Phoenix. Because that's what we've all been conditioned to believe for nearly 20 years now.

This is not normal.