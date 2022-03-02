Early Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys enter NFL free agency with a handful of holes to potentially fill on the defensive side of the ball.

Leighton Vander Esch, Jayron Kearse, Randy Gregory and Malik Hooker are all scheduled to hit the free-agent market.

Dallas could either opt to re-sign some of those players, or find their replacements in the early stages of free agency.

A strong case could be made that there are better options both at linebacker and safety on the free-agent market than the Cowboys had headed into the process.

Dallas may be more willing to go after new players in order to revamp some parts of its defense to feel better about the unit around Micah Parsons for the next few years.

The Cowboys could lose Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson in free agency, but wide receiver is not as much of a concern right away since they have Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the roster.