Patriots' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Patriots' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 2, 2022
The New England Patriots appear to have clear offseason goals in front of them.
New England needs to bolster the support around quarterback Mac Jones at the offensive skill positions, and it needs to make decisions on whether to bring back a handful of veteran players on defense.
The Patriots could allow for a mass exodus on defense in which Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and J.C. Jackson could all leave the franchise. That may seem like the worst-case scenario, but it would give the Patriots a clean slate to work with in free agency and in the 2022 NFL draft.
Bill Belichick and his staff may welcome the opportunity to get younger on defense so that it is better equipped to deal with the Buffalo Bills' offensive threat for the next few years in the AFC East.
New England's goal should be to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster, but it does need to have its top divisional rival in mind because of how well the Bills put together their squad.
Wide Receiver
To stick with the Buffalo-New England comparison, the Patriots need to find their version of Stefon Diggs for Mac Jones.
New England has a nice collection of No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers headlined by Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, who both came to the franchise during last offseason's free-agent wave.
The offseason additions of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry helped Jones in the red zone, as did the drafting of running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Patriots are close to having a set of offensive talents to go head-to-head with the Bills, but that conversation can't happen if they do not have a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver.
New England may be hesitant to look to the draft for that solution since the N'Keal Harry situation failed.
The Patriots would be priced out of landing Davante Adams or Chris Godwin, but they should look at Allen Robinson II, Michael Gallup or DJ Chark Jr. for the position.
There are enough No. 1-caliber wide receivers on the free-agent market that the Patriots should give the position a look.
New England would be forced to shell out a good amount of money to one of those players, but it could be worth it in a conference loaded with top-tier quarterback-wide receiver connections.
Cornerback
New England's top defensive priority should be figuring out the J.C. Jackson situation.
The Patriots can't afford to let another top-tier cornerback leave the franchise with a high-powered passing offense on top of the division. They traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 after a contract could not be worked out.
Jackson should be the No. 1 free agent from the 2021 roster that the Patriots look to re-sign in some capacity, whether it be through the franchise tag or a long-term deal. If not, the Patriots have a ton of work to do at cornerback in the free-agent market and the draft.
Carlton Davis is the top cornerback outside of Jackson and Gilmore on the free-agent market. Darious Williams and Casey Hayward should also be considered if Jackson does not agree to a new deal.
If Jackson departs, cornerback may even take over from wide receiver as the No. 1 positional need in the offseason because of how vital the position can be to the team's success within the division and conference.
Linebacker
New England faces some tough decisions at linebacker as well.
Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins Sr. are all scheduled to be free agents.
Hightower and Bentley are regarded as two of the best free agents at the position, and they could draw plenty of interest elsewhere if the Patriots do not come to terms with them.
New England could get younger at the position by adding De'Vondre Campbell or Foyesade Oluokun in free agency. It could even shoot for a reunion with Chandler Jones on the outside if it wants to make a splash at the position.
The Patriots need to target the linebacker spot no matter which way you look at the situation, and it may make sense to retain Bentley and sign another young linebacker to replace the impact Hightower and Collins has had on the franchise.