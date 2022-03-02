Patriots' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New England Patriots appear to have clear offseason goals in front of them.

New England needs to bolster the support around quarterback Mac Jones at the offensive skill positions, and it needs to make decisions on whether to bring back a handful of veteran players on defense.

The Patriots could allow for a mass exodus on defense in which Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and J.C. Jackson could all leave the franchise. That may seem like the worst-case scenario, but it would give the Patriots a clean slate to work with in free agency and in the 2022 NFL draft.

Bill Belichick and his staff may welcome the opportunity to get younger on defense so that it is better equipped to deal with the Buffalo Bills' offensive threat for the next few years in the AFC East.

New England's goal should be to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster, but it does need to have its top divisional rival in mind because of how well the Bills put together their squad.