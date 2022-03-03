Questions Lakers Must Answer Before End of Regular Season

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As soon as the Westbrook trade was finalized in August, there were questions about his fit as No. 3 on the Purple and Gold's pecking order.

For those who overindulged on optimism and wanted to talk themselves into the idea, there were visions of Westbrook rebuilding his playstyle as a ball-screener and off-ball cutter. But the idea that Westbrook, a former MVP and 14-year veteran, would need to completely upend his game to make this work spoke to the awkwardness of the fit. Never mind that there was zero inclination he was open to change or the Lakers were even pushing for it.

Fast-forward to now, and this obviously isn't working. Westbrook's ball-dominance does nothing to make James' life easier, while the former's limitations as a shooter and defender have exacerbated some of L.A.'s existing issues.

The logical question, then, is what comes next? A trade feels best for both parties, but how does that ever get done? The Lakers reportedly had a chance to swap out Westbrook for John Wall—who, it should be noted, hasn't played all season and might be just as rough of a fit—but declined to include a first-round pick, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

This offseason, L.A. will unlock a second future first-round pick to trade (2029), but with this roster in need of dire improvement, the front office will have to figure out whether it's worth sacrificing a pick just to get Westbrook off the team. That may, in fact, be the best path forward, but it limits what else the Lakers can do, since they'd again only have a single first-rounder at their disposal.