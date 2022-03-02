Early Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider

0 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys went hard in free agency last season, signing several starters and contributors on the open market.

Tarell Basham, Carlos Watkins, Keanu Neal, Brent Urban and Damontae Kazee were all players the Cowboys signed who took on significant roles. Granted, that was with the Cowboys entering free agency with $18 million to work with.

This year, the front office has some work to do to create a free-agent budget. The Cowboys are projected to be $21 million over the cap, but they can get to $48.8 million through simple contract restructures, per Over the Cap.

That being said, restructures aren't always the elixir that solves all problems. They push money to the future and aren't right in every instance. So even though they can create a bit of room, the team still needs to be careful with the contracts it is handing out this year.

These three contracts are worthy of consideration based on team need and how much the player might cost.