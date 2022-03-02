Early Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must ConsiderMarch 2, 2022
The Dallas Cowboys went hard in free agency last season, signing several starters and contributors on the open market.
Tarell Basham, Carlos Watkins, Keanu Neal, Brent Urban and Damontae Kazee were all players the Cowboys signed who took on significant roles. Granted, that was with the Cowboys entering free agency with $18 million to work with.
This year, the front office has some work to do to create a free-agent budget. The Cowboys are projected to be $21 million over the cap, but they can get to $48.8 million through simple contract restructures, per Over the Cap.
That being said, restructures aren't always the elixir that solves all problems. They push money to the future and aren't right in every instance. So even though they can create a bit of room, the team still needs to be careful with the contracts it is handing out this year.
These three contracts are worthy of consideration based on team need and how much the player might cost.
LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos
The Cowboys need an infusion of new talent in the linebacking corps. Micah Parsons' phenomenal rookie season gives them a star to build around, but his ability to win on the edge creates a need for linebackers who can play off-ball coverage on passing downs.
The experiment of moving Keanu Neal from safety to linebacker did not fix that need. Neal is set to hit free agency, and he allowed a passer rating of 97.1 when targeted.
Josey Jewell, however, can be what the Cowboys wanted Neal to be when they signed him. Although he missed all but two games of the 2021 season, his coverage grade over the second half of 2020 to the first two weeks of 2021 was fifth among all off-ball linebackers, per PFF.
There are risks associated with signing the 27-year-old. He's coming off of a torn pectoral muscle that cost him almost all of the 2021 campaign. That could work out in the Cowboys' favor, though.
Coming off that big of an injury, he could be more inclined to sign a one-year prove-it deal that would help the Cowboys find a starting-caliber linebacker at a reasonable price.
Contract: One year, $5.5 million.
DT Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
As much improvement as Dan Quinn's defense showed in 2021, the run defense was still a bit of a mess. They surrendered 4.5 yards per carry, which was 24th in the league.
Part of that has to do with the interior of the defensive line. Neville Gallimore has yet to break out. He carried an abysmal 49.8 grade from PFF. Carlos Watkins, who is a free agent, finished 57th among all interior defenders by PFF grade.
Derrick Nnadi could be an affordable free agent who could upgrade the front. The 25-year-old nose tackle is stout against the run but has become the third defensive tackle for the Chiefs. With Chris Jones and Jarran Reed playing larger roles, the Chiefs could be hesitant to hand another contract to the Flordia State product.
Nnadi didn't necessarily have a strong 2021. He finished with a 52.8 grade, but it's the 75.3 grade he earned in 2020 that should pique the Cowboys' interest.
At his best, Nnadi has the ability to hold strong at the point of attack and absorb double teams. His down year might bring down his price tag, which would help the Cowboys meet a need in a frugal way.
Contract: Two years, $12 million.
C/G Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens
The Cowboys had the best offensive line in football in 2021, according to PFF's final season rankings. There are still two positions they could improve, though.
Center Tyler Biadasz had the worst grade of the five-man starting unit. Connor Williams, who scored a solid 76.4 on the season, accrued 15 penalties.
So Biadasz was the weak link, and Williams is set to be a free agent after a relatively sloppy season. The Cowboys could address the need in the draft. Both Tyler Linderbaum (scouting report) and Zion Johnson (scouting report) are ranked in the top 32 of Bleacher Report's big board.
Either could be available when the Cowboys are on the clock at No. 24. However, they could both wind up going earlier, so the safest way to fill the void might be to go the free-agent route.
If they do, Bradley Bozeman has to be a high priority. The Baltimore Ravens lineman has played full seasons at both guard and center and proved to be a high-quality starter at both the spots the Cowboys could be looking to improve.
He won't come as cheap as the other two options, but he's also a virtual guarantee to upgrade an already good unit.
Contract: Three years, $21 million.