Cowboys' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys head into free agency with a fair bit of work to do. They have several noteworthy players set to reach free agency, including Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Dalton Schultz and Randy Gregory.

Dallas is also projected to be $21.2 million over the salary cap.

This means that replacing key contributors and addressing needs—like Dallas' 20th-ranked run defense—may largely have to be done through the 2022 draft.

Dallas will first have to create cap space to be relevant in free agency, and they will likely have to seek out budget options on the open market. However, they can still address some problem areas if that happens.

Here we will examine three team needs that the Cowboys should address in free agency.