Patriots' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The New England Patriots' postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills taught the franchise what it must do to be competitive in the AFC East for years to come.

New England needs to match Buffalo's offensive depth so that Mac Jones can further develop as the starting quarterback and challenge Josh Allen and Co. each year for the divisional crown.

Defensively, the Patriots need to find a way to keep J.C. Jackson from departing in free agency. Jackson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and he will be an immense help in the efforts stopping the Bills in the coming years.

New England will have to make some changes on defense since some of its free agents are older players and this offseason would be the perfect time to get younger at a few spots while saving a bit of room under the salary cap.