Patriots' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Patriots' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL OffseasonFebruary 23, 2022
The New England Patriots' postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills taught the franchise what it must do to be competitive in the AFC East for years to come.
New England needs to match Buffalo's offensive depth so that Mac Jones can further develop as the starting quarterback and challenge Josh Allen and Co. each year for the divisional crown.
Defensively, the Patriots need to find a way to keep J.C. Jackson from departing in free agency. Jackson is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and he will be an immense help in the efforts stopping the Bills in the coming years.
New England will have to make some changes on defense since some of its free agents are older players and this offseason would be the perfect time to get younger at a few spots while saving a bit of room under the salary cap.
Surround Mac Jones with More Playmakers
The New England Patriots are not far off from having one of the deepest offenses in the NFL, but they are still one or two top contributors away from competing with the Buffalo Bills.
New England revamped its offense last season by adding Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith through free agency. It also drafted Rhamondre Stevenson to partner Damien Harris at running back.
That collection of offensive skill players might be good enough to win a less competitive division, like the NFC East or AFC South, but it will not cut with one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL residing in Buffalo.
The Patriots must find a No. 1 wide receiver for Mac Jones to work with in order to go score-for-score with the Bills in high-scoring games.
New England could go after Allen Robinson in free agency, trade for Calvin Ridley, or use its first-round pick on one of the top wide receiver prospects.
The Patriots can't keep the status quo on offense, and if they do, they could relegate themselves to second place in the AFC East for years to come.
Re-Sign J.C. Jackson in Free Agency
J.C. Jackson will be one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL offseason.
Jackson is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 23 passes defended and made eight interceptions. He has 17 picks in the last two years.
Jackson is the perfect player for the Patriots defense to keep around to deal with the offensive threat posed by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Co.
The fifth-year player would also be vital to stopping the other high-octane passing attacks in the AFC if the Patriots go on a deep playoff run in the near future.
Jackson's free agency could be concerning to some Patriots fans since the team was unable to sign Stephon Gilmore to a new contract before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.
New England's recent history with re-signing top corners is not great, but every situation is different, and the Patriots should make every effort to bring back Jackson.
If not, the Patriots may have to dip into the first round of the NFL draft for a top corner instead of landing a No. 1 wide receiver in that spot.
Get Younger on Defense
This offseason seems like the perfect time for the Patriots to say goodbye to a few veteran defenders.
Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins are all unrestricted free agents. They have all been vital parts of the New England defense during their time with the franchise, but it is time for the defense to get younger.
New England had a pair of 25-year-olds in Ja'Whaun Bentley and Kyle Dugger lead the team in tackles last season, and it has a few more younger players, like Christian Barmore, ready to take over the unit.
The Patriots could justify bringing those veterans on inexpensive one-year deals to ease the transition, but that might not be what those players prefer.
Bill Belichick and his staff do not need to go out and sign another Matt Judon-type player in free agency to replace those players, but if they find the right fits in free agency and the draft, they can soften the blow of losing some of the most experienced players on the roster.