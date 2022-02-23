49ers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers made the most impactful decision in the NFL offseason to date when they decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Trey Lance.

Garoppolo is expected to be a coveted trade target of a handful of franchises making their own quarterback changes this offseason.

San Francisco needs to maximize the trade market for its departing signal-caller to help build up depth elsewhere on the roster.

Defensively, the 49ers' biggest focus should be on the secondary, and they have a few different avenues to fix that issue.

San Francisco can re-sign some of its biggest free agents, or go into the free-agent pool to improve at that spot on the field.

Kyle Shanahan's staff could also dive into the 2022 NFL draft for replacements in the secondary. The draft has been vital to the 49ers' success in recent years, and it could once again help the team's development as it tries to remain near the top of the NFC West.