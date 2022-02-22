Every NBA Team's Biggest Flight Risk This Offseason

0 of 30

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Retaining talent in the NBA is tricky, and each year, it seems like just about every team has a flight risk.

Smaller-market teams such as the Denver Nuggets with Carmelo Anthony or the New Orleans Pelicans with Anthony Davis (and maybe even Zion Williamson) have been spurned by the stars they drafted.

Even the subject of LeBron James' eventual departure from Los Angeles, a massive market with loads of history, is suddenly all over the rumor mill.

Some names, of course, are bigger than others, but we'll identify (at least) one player from each organization who looks ready to pack their bags. In most cases, the player picked is on the verge of free agency. In a couple, the idea of a trade request will be mentioned.

Players under contract certainly don't fit the term "flight risk" as well as free agents, but we've seen those scenarios play out enough times to at least entertain them.