Best Neutral-Site Games of the 2022 College Football Season

February 21, 2022
Neutral-site games have become a staple of college football. For most of the past 10 years, some of the best and most unique matchups happen at neutral venues. While the majority of these games happen early in the season, there are a few that fall in the middle to late part of the year.
Of course, there are the traditional rivalry games like Florida-Georgia, Oklahoma-Texas and Army-Navy.
In 2022, there are some unique matchups in great stadiums across the country—and even one overseas. Let's look ahead at some of the best neutral-site games next season, presented in chronological order.
Aug. 27 Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Where: Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
Obviously this isn't the splashiest of matchups, as these programs went a combined 6-18 in 2021. But college football being played in Ireland is pretty unique. In fact, 2022 will mark the fourth time since 1996 that college football teams have played in Dublin.
In 2016, Georgia Tech beat Boston College 17-14. This was actually the last time college football teams played in Dublin. Due to Covid-19, the Nebraska-Illinois game that was supposed to be played in Ireland in 2021 was moved to Champaign, Illinois instead. The Navy-Notre Dame game that was also supposed to be played there in 2020 didn't happen at all, thanks to Notre Dame electing to play an all-ACC schedule.
For Nebraska, head coach Scott Frost will be looking to avoid yet another losing season in 2022. Northwestern had a 3-9 season in 2021. But opening Big Ten play in Ireland is a pretty fun way for both of these teams to open conference play.
The game will be held at the home stadium of the Irish rugby union team and Republic of Ireland football (soccer) teams, Aviva Stadium. A Week 0 college football game from Ireland following an eight-month offseason is a pretty neat way to start the season.
Sept. 3: Oregon vs. Georgia
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
One of the best Week 1 matchups will feature the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks. There should be some familiarity for the Ducks, too—former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is Oregon's new head coach.
Georgia's matchup against Oregon in Atlanta looks like one of the toughest games for the Dawgs in 2022. Although he hasn't been named the starter just yet, former Auburn QB Bo Nix is now at Oregon, reuniting with his offensive coordinator from 2019, Kenny Dillingham.
Nix and Dillingham helped the Tigers go 9-4 that season, including an upset of Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Nix threw for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions and added seven scores on the ground that year.
Meanwhile, Georgia will have some key starters returning from its national championship team, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive backs Christopher Smith, William Poole and Tykee Smith and linebacker Nolan Smith.
Georgia should be favored in this one, and if the Dawgs want to repeat as national champions, beating Oregon is the first step.
Sept. 4: Florida State vs. LSU
Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Brian Kelly's first game as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers will come at a neutral site against Florida State, but it'll likely have the atmosphere of a home game since they'll be playing only a little over an hour from Baton Rouge.
While at Notre Dame, Kelly faced the Noles five times, winning the last three. Last season's ND-FSU game in Week 1 was a thriller, resulting in a 41-38 victory for Kelly's team in overtime.
For Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, beating an SEC team would rebuild his reputation in Tallahassee. FSU started the year 0-4 last season before finishing 5-7. Norvell also caught heat from Nole fans after longtime FSU commit and 2022's No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter flipped to HBCU Jackson State.
If Norvell wants to have his first winning season with the Noles, defeating LSU would be a good start.
Sept. 5: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Tech won't have to travel too far to face Clemson for this one. The Yellow Jackets play just two miles north of Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech has played in the nearby stadium before, defeating UNC last year and losing to Tennessee in double-overtime in 2017.
This year's Labor Day game will feature an ACC cross-divisional matchup against Clemson.
The Tigers had a relatively down year in 2021, finishing 10-3 and missing out on both the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has also had to replace a pair of longtime coordinators in Brent Venables and Tony Elliott, now the head coaches at Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively.
Still, Clemson should be heavily favored in this one. The Tigers haven't lost to Georgia Tech since 2014, and the Yellow Jackets have gone 9-25 under head coach Geoff Collins over three seasons. If Clemson wants to return to the ranks of the college football elite, it needs to take care of business against Georgia Tech.
Oct. 8: BYU vs. Notre Dame
Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
A neutral-site game in the middle of the season doesn't happen often, but that shouldn't stop this from being a highly anticipated matchup between one team trying to maintain its reputation as a top-tier program and another trying to break into the ranks of the elite.
Notre Dame is starting a new era under new head coach Marcus Freeman, but long as the Irish are winning games, ND is always in the playoff conversation.
BYU hasn't created a lot of playoff buzz, though, but the Cougars are coming off consecutive double-digit win seasons. Could a win over the Fighting Irish mid-season vault BYU into the CFP conversation?
Luckily for BYU, it gets many of its best players back in 2022. In fact, the Cougars rank second in returning production per ESPN's S&P+ rankings. Some of the biggest names include quarterback Jaren Hall, leading receiver Puka Nacua and leading tackler Ben Bywater.
Notre Dame, meanwhile, checks in at 93rd in those same returning production rankings. Still, it will return offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, tight end Michael Mayer, safety Brandon Joseph and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
BYU-Notre Dame looks like it'll be a great matchup in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Oct. 8: Texas vs. Oklahoma
Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas
If this game is anything like Oklahoma's thrilling 55-48 win over Texas last season, we're in for a treat. But Oklahoma will have some new faces on the sidelines this time.
It has a new head coach in Brent Venables. Former Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams, who led the come-from-behind win over Texas last season, has since transferred to USC. Venables will choose between true freshman Nick Evers and UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel under center.
The Longhorns will have a new quarterback, too, as Texas' Casey Thompson has transferred to Nebraska. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian will have to pick between former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers and freshman Maalik Murphy at quarterback.
Texas and Oklahoma don't look like they'll be playoff contenders in 2022, but this game in Dallas is always exciting regardless.
Oct. 29: Florida vs. Georgia
Where: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
This game usually decides which team will represent the SEC East in Atlanta—they have combined to represent the division in the SEC Championship game in each of the last seven seasons. Although 2022 could see a battle for the SEC East between Georgia, Florida and Tennessee, there's no question that the defending national champions are the clear favorite.
Florida, meanwhile, has its fourth new head coach since Urban Meyer left in 2010. New head man Billy Napier will be looking to be the first coach since Jim McElwain to beat Georgia during his debut season in Gainesville.
The last two games in this series weren't particularly close. Florida beat Dawgs 44-28 in 2020, and Georgia beat Florida 34-7 last year. Nonetheless, Georgia should be heavily favored this year once again.
Dec. 10: Army vs. Navy
Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
For the first time in two seasons, the annual Army-Navy game will return to Philadelphia. In 2020 the game was played at West Point, and last season MetLife Stadium in New Jersey played host.
Army-Navy has been played in Philly more times than any other city in the 122-game rivalry's history—89 times. Philadelphia, which was once the United States' capital in the 1700s, serves as a convenient neutral site for this game since it's located between West Point and Annapolis.
Navy holds an all-time series lead of 62-53-7, and the Midshipmen have won two out of the last three meetings. Navy defeated Army 17-13 last season.
Army-Navy is typically one of the only FBS games on this weekend, spotlighting one of the longest and most historic rivalries in college football.