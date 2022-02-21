Best Neutral-Site Games of the 2022 College Football Season

0 of 8

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Neutral-site games have become a staple of college football. For most of the past 10 years, some of the best and most unique matchups happen at neutral venues. While the majority of these games happen early in the season, there are a few that fall in the middle to late part of the year.

Of course, there are the traditional rivalry games like Florida-Georgia, Oklahoma-Texas and Army-Navy.

In 2022, there are some unique matchups in great stadiums across the country—and even one overseas. Let's look ahead at some of the best neutral-site games next season, presented in chronological order.