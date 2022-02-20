USWNT vs. New Zealand: 2022 SheBelieves Cup Odds, Time, Live-Stream Schedule

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The United States women's national team will try to get a better result out of its second game in the SheBelieves Cup than its 2022 debut.

The USWNT opened the calendar year schedule with a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic. New Zealand is next on the schedule for the four-team, three-game competition.

USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski called on a handful of younger players to participate in the tournament, and it may take some time for that group to mesh with each other on the field.

The introduction of Trinity Rodman and others is part of the plan to build up to qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer.

New Zealand comes into Sunday's match off a 1-0 loss to Iceland. The Kiwis last played the Americans at the 2020 Summer Olympics and fell 6-1 in a group-stage contest.

USWNT vs. New Zealand Info

Date: Sunday, February 20

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The USWNT will try to rebound from the scoreless draw on Thursday with a win against a team it beat by five goals last summer at the Olympics.

The major difference between that contest and Sunday's clash at Dignity Health Sports Park is the absence of some experienced American players.

Lindsey Horan, Christen Press and Alex Morgan were three of the goal scorers in that contest. None of them are on the roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

The veteran players are very much still part of the USWNT picture, but manager Vlatko Andonovski is using the competition as a chance to see what some of his younger players can do.

Four of the six forwards on the roster and three of the seven midfielders have fewer than 15 international appearances.

Andonovski admitted after Thursday's draw that the chemistry between those players get better with more games on this stage, per The Athletic.

"I wouldn't say chemistry is lacking. You look at the players that were on the field, how many times they've been on the field together, that's something that will come with the minutes and games together," Andonovski said. "It doesn't matter how good they are or how much potential they have; it's not easy to throw them on the field and expect them to click immediately."

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Catarina Macario are among the younger players we should see more of Sunday. Rodman made her USWNT debut Thursday.

All three of those players could eventually be the top attacking star on the USWNT roster, but they all need to feel more comfortable on the international stage.

New Zealand brought a good amount of experience to the SheBelieves Cup. The Kiwis have five players with over 100 caps on their roster.

Defenders Ali Riley and Abby Erceg, both of whom play in the NWSL, will be critical to getting some type of result against the Americans.

Forward Hannah Wilkinson, who has 26 goals in 101 international appearances, is the player to watch for the American defense.

