Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After February 16

Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After February 16February 17, 2022
With around two weeks left in the fantasy basketball regular season, roster fat is primed for trimming. And luckily, there are a number of candidates ready to replace your lineup's underperformers.
Even just looking at players rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues, there's an array of hot-hand or high-upside players, across a number of positions, who can help both win-now and playoff-preparing teams.
Here, we'll discuss three pickups with intriguing upside: Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Smith and Deni Avdija. However, if you're looking for win-now, points-and-threes options, consider the red-hot Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Nicolas Batum, who have each hit four-plus threes in consecutive games.
Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State Warriors
One of the most unique situations in NBA history, Kuminga is a 19-year-old, raw prospect getting rotational minutes for a championship contender.
Watching him paints that peculiar situation vividly, as the young forward is capable of shutting the arena down with a highlight play one moment and getting benched for a misplay the next.
With a number of injury issues affecting the Warriors, Kuminga has stepped into the rotation and is averaging over 20 minutes per game over their last eight contests. In that span, he's hit double-digit points each game while showing the versatility that made him a No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Arguably the most explosive player on the court at any given time, the rookie's recent stretch has included nine combined blocks and steals, alongside several games with multiple three-pointers and five-plus rebounds. That's a lot of work in the box score, giving him an exciting ceiling for fantasy managers.
Draymond Green will be out until "some point after the All-Star break," so Kuminga has a chance to keep ironing out his missteps and earning minutes, building upon an already-solid floor.
Jalen Smith, PF, Indiana Pacers
Smith was an exciting college prospect and then a flashy contributor in limited minutes for the contending Phoenix Suns.
Now, the 21-year-old is getting a run for the injury-riddled Pacers and raising some eyebrows in the process.
In his four games as a Pacer, his college-day versatility has surfaced in stretches. In just 20.1 minutes per game for Indiana, he's averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. More enticing for fantasy managers, he's also delivered a game with three three-pointers and one with three combined blocks and steals.
Recently promoted to the starting lineup, the sophomore big presents real upside for managers whose rosters can afford the gamble.
Deni Avdija, SG/SF, Washington Wizards
Another sophomore in a new role, Avdija's minutes per game have skyrocketed to 30.5 over the Washington Wizards' past four contests. In that span, he's averaging 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Unsurprisingly following our pattern of versatile upside, the 21-year-old's defensive renaissance arc has continued as he's also averaging 1.6 combined steals and blocks over that span.
And, in a testament to the shooting form that made him an attractive draft prospect in 2020, he's also hit 1.5 threes per game during this period of expanded minutes.
Rostered in just 12 percent of leagues, Avdija is one of those rare, deep waiver options who has the hot hand while still presenting upside.