Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After February 16

One of the most unique situations in NBA history, Kuminga is a 19-year-old, raw prospect getting rotational minutes for a championship contender.

Watching him paints that peculiar situation vividly, as the young forward is capable of shutting the arena down with a highlight play one moment and getting benched for a misplay the next.

With a number of injury issues affecting the Warriors, Kuminga has stepped into the rotation and is averaging over 20 minutes per game over their last eight contests. In that span, he's hit double-digit points each game while showing the versatility that made him a No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Arguably the most explosive player on the court at any given time, the rookie's recent stretch has included nine combined blocks and steals, alongside several games with multiple three-pointers and five-plus rebounds. That's a lot of work in the box score, giving him an exciting ceiling for fantasy managers.

Draymond Green will be out until "some point after the All-Star break," so Kuminga has a chance to keep ironing out his missteps and earning minutes, building upon an already-solid floor.