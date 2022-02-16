Raiders' Keys to Improving Offense Under Josh McDaniels in 2022

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought in Josh McDaniels to take the franchise to the next level and, ostensibly, develop an elite offense.

After all, that's the side of the ball the coach has made his name with. The longtime New England Patriots assistant has worked with Tom Brady, but he's also helped craft offenses that have made the playoffs with Tim Tebow and a rookie Mac Jones.

Whether it was as Patriots offensive coordinator or in his time as head coach of the Broncos, the 45-year-old has been able to put his offenses in a position to succeed.

McDaniels will be expected to do the same in Las Vegas. While it may take time to fully implement his system and the type of culture he wants to establish, the offense will be held to a higher standard right away.

These key areas will ensure he gets off on the right foot.