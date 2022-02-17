Lakers Takeaways from 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Preseason favorites to win the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers instead limped to the 2022 NBA trade deadline with a sub-.500 record and waning internal belief.

Mere days before the cutoff, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that players were pushing for change as "standing pat...is not seen as a viable option."

When the deadline came and went without a deal, it felt deflating. Any external assistance for the stretch run will have come to via the buyout market.

Here's what else we learned about the Lakers over the past week.