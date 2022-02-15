Big CFB Programs with the Toughest QB Decisions Entering 2022

1 of 9

Outside of Kyle Trask's two years as a starter, Florida has been struggling to find consistency at quarterback virtually every season since Tim Tebow left in 2009. Heading into 2022, new head coach Billy Napier has a pair of quarterbacks that saw plenty of playing time last season in Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

Jones was the starter for most of the season in 2021, but he struggled to play consistently well throughout the year. He finished the year having thrown for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, rushing for another 759 yards and four scores.

Richardson finished the year with 529 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions and 401 rushing yards and three touchdowns. During his lone start in 2021 against Georgia, he finished with just 82 passing yards and two interceptions along with just 26 rushing yards in a 34-7 loss.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, Napier has also added Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III, who played in just six games over two seasons in Columbus. Miller was a 4-star QB prospect from the class of 2020 and the No. 13-ranked pro-style prospect. Florida's 2022 class also includes 3-star QB Max Brown out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, while the Gators have redshirt freshman Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, a former 4-star QB prospect from Florida's class of 2021, as well as former 3-star QB Jalen Kitna.

Although Jones was reportedly set to transfer away from Florida, per Pete Thamel for Yahoo Sports, he is still with the team for now. Napier addressed the current QB situation in Gainesville, including the uncertainty surrounding Jones, in a recent press conference:

"I'm going to work with those guys exclusively every day," Napier told reporters. "So, when the team struggles or the player struggles, it's important that you take ownership of that as the teacher, and, certainly, we'll have that approach, right? But we have a lot of work to do to get ready to play winning football, right? And, certainly, a lot of that has to do with the quarterback position. So, as far as Emory's concerned, he's been great so far."

Napier has some talented guys on his roster and a big decision to make. And if Jones were to transfer away from Florida, that would make his QB decision a bit easier. For now, Jones is still with the team and in the mix to earn the starting job again in 2022.