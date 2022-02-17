Long-Shot CFB Transfer Ideas for Big-Name QBs Who May Lose Key Position Battles

0 of 10

It's the time of year when you start looking ahead, projecting how your team will look and thinking up wild, outlandish scenarios where players bolt for clearer paths to playing time.

Yes, the transfer portal has changed everything in college football, especially at quarterback.

Rather than sit and marinate for a couple of years, youngsters who lose the battle to be QB1 have roaming eyes. After all, what's to keep their current team from restocking through the portal and recruiting over them again next year?

With plenty of high-profile quarterback battles set to be waged in spring practice, it's worth keeping an eye on some guys who could make other teams extremely happy by picking up and following those roaming eyes to new destinations.

Is it a wacky exercise to project players who haven't lost a job yet leaving for other places? Sure. Is it even more far-fetched to predict where those guys will go? Absolutely. But the offseason is for fun possibilities, so sit back and envision these scenarios might make a lot of sense for all parties involved.