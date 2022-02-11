The Best Former College Football Stars Playing in the Super Bowl

3 of 9

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase played with Bengals QB Joe Burrow in Baton Rouge. Chase was a 4-star wideout prospect and the No. 15-ranked receiver in the class of 2018. During his true freshman season in 2018, Chase played in all 13 games for the Tigers and made seven starts. He finished with 313 receiving yards and three touchdowns and was tied for second on the team in receptions with 23.

Chase, thanks to the success of his teammate, Burrow, had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2019. He finished with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, both single-season SEC records. He won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to college football's top receiver.

After cementing himself as one of the best receivers in college football, Chase surprised everyone when he decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Citing COVID-19 concerns, Chase tweeted (and then deleted):

"The competitor in me badly wants to play the season and go to war with my brothers, but during this time with so much going on, this is what's best for my family," Chase wrote in part, as transcribed by Sporting News. "I cannot ignore what I feel in my heart, and this ultimately is the best decision for me. I'll look forward to returning to the field in 2021."

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports subsequently reported that Chase's decision was not strictly COVID-19-related, but that agents convinced him to leave after his 2019 season. Per NFL rules, players can be drafted as long as it's three years after their high school graduation.

Chase's decision to sit out in 2020 didn't seem to affect his draft stock too much—the Bengals took him fifth overall. As a rookie in 2021, he's racked up 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and NFL Rookie of the Year honors this season. It certainly helps that he's been able to catch balls from Burrow.

The Chase-Burrow duo has produced 206 catches for 3,801 yards and 37 touchdowns and a national championship. Can the two add a Super Bowl to their collection as well? We'll have to wait to find out.