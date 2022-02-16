Projecting College Football's Top 10 Wide Receiver Stars in 2022

Projecting College Football's Top 10 Wide Receiver Stars in 2022February 16, 2022
College football lost enough air-assault weaponry following the 2021 season to outfit the latest Top Gun movie—including stars such as Alabama's Jameson Williams, Purdue's David Bell and the Ohio State combo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson—but plenty of elite pass-catchers will return.
This is a deep, experienced group with the game film to back up their resumes.
Even the Biletnikoff Award winner, which goes to college football's top receiver, will return. Others are entering new surroundings with the star power in place to amplify their skill sets and turn them from good players into the nation's top guys at the position.
So, who will be the best in the sport?
Factoring in ability, upside, supporting cast and the potential to take over a game, Bleacher Report took a swing at ranking the best returning pass-catchers coming to an end zone near you in 2022.
10. Jacob Cowing, Arizona Wildcats
When Jacob Cowing left UTEP, he had plenty of suitors. His destination may surprise you, but it really shouldn't considering the way Jedd Fisch is selling players on the new-look Arizona Wildcats.
While they won just a single game in Fisch's first season a year ago, the Wildcats assembled the Pac-12's second-ranked recruiting class (No. 22 overall), and they've worked wonders in the portal. After securing Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, they plucked Cowing, giving him a top target.
The former UTEP pass-catcher is returning to his home state for at least one year (he has more eligibility remaining) a season after leading the Miners with 1,367 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. He was ninth nationally in yards per game and had eight 100-yard receiving games a season ago.
Teaming him with incoming freshman Tetairoa McMillan can give the Cats a big-time one-two punch, and a clear path to being the primary target gives Cowing the slight nod over others in consideration, such as incoming USC transfer Mario Williams.
Cowing proved he could get it done all three years with UTEP, gaining at least 550 yards through the air each season. Look for him to blossom into a star with the ability to put up big numbers in Fisch's rebuilt offense.
9. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia Cavaliers
If you're looking for a surprise team in the ACC to compete with Clemson, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, the Virginia Cavaliers might fit the bill.
While new head coach Tony Elliott didn't have his best season as Dabo Swinney's offensive coordinator a year ago, he has shown many times he can orchestrate units that put up points. With so many weapons back on that side of the ball, the Hoos will be tough to stop in 2022.
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong will lead the way, and pinball points could follow with the return of receivers Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV and Dontayvion Wicks.
Lavel Davis Jr. is a 6'7", pass-catcher who was hurt a year ago but also will add another weapon to a team that was third nationally in total yards and second in passing yards per game a season ago.
Wicks, though, may be the best of the bunch. The 6'1", 210-pound receiver finished last year as the team's leading receiver, grabbing 57 passes for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns.
His combination of strength, athleticism and work ethic has made him a favorite in Charlottesville, according to the Daily Progress' Bennett Conlin, and the Louisiana native probably won't be mired in obscurity too long.
"I'm a lucky guy, and we're a lucky offense to have that guy," Armstrong told Conlin. Thompson might get more headlines right now, but Wicks is a star in the making.
8. Jermaine Burton, Alabama Crimson Tide
A year ago, few had heard a lot about Jameson Williams, the talented former Ohio State Buckeye who saw his reps decrease behind Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and transferred to Alabama.
The change of scenery worked wonders for him as he teamed with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young for one of the nation's top tandems.
Now, it's Jermaine Burton's time to reap the benefits of so many catches opening up in the Crimson Tide offense.
Young, who's a near certainty to head to the NFL after 2022, is still around for his junior season. While the Tide have a lot of super young talent at receiver, Burton could turn into a star.
It was a big deal when he transferred from national champion Georgia, who will still have Stetson Bennett, to the Bulldogs' biggest recent SEC rival for supremacy—but viewed as a business decision, it makes sense. Burton has yet to eclipse 500 receiving yards in a season but had more than 400 in each of his first two years in Athens.
The 6'0", 200-pound California native's position on this list is more about potential than anything, but it would be a mistake to downplay what he could do as possibly Young's top target. A massive season is on the way.
7. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee Volunteers
On national signing day in 2018, it didn't cause much of a stir when then-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt signed little-known 3-star wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who had offers from just UNLV, Hawaii and Weber State.
For three seasons, the Las Vegas native didn't do much in Knoxville. But when coach Josh Heupel came to town, all that changed.
The 6'3", 215-pound junior burst onto the scene as Hendon Hooker's top target and a deep threat who couldn't be stopped at times. He finished with 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Most importantly, Tillman was his best in the biggest games, torching Alabama for 152 yards and Georgia for 200 and then hauling in seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a wild Music City Bowl loss to Purdue.
As the year progressed, Tillman became a player every opponent had to scheme to defend. Even the best had trouble doing it.
With a deep class of pass-catchers outfitting the NFL draft this year, Tillman returned to Rocky Top with Hooker. While the Vols need more playmakers after Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton exhausted eligibility, Tillman is a big-bodied, field-stretching presence around whom Heupel can build his offense.
6. Josh Downs, North Carolina Tar Heels
When it comes to ability, Josh Downs has plenty of it; enough to be even higher on this list after showing out for 1,335 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.
But the 5'10", 180-pound dynamo is returning to Chapel Hill with plenty of question marks around him.
Sam Howell is off to the NFL draft, leaving head coach Mack Brown with a quarterback battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell. While both of those guys have potential, Downs could take a statistical step back next year because of the uncertainty.
Still, he is a big-play machine, and every defense needs to know where he is on the field at all times. CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli believes he's one of the 20 best 2023 draft-eligible players returning.
"Downs also helps out on special teams," Fornelli wrote, "and few others match his ability with the ball in his hands."
If the Tar Heels can rebound from a disappointing season and find a capable passing quarterback, Downs will make this low ranking look silly. He has everything you want in a college receiver, and his skill set will translate well to the NFL too.
5. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Other teams might have quarterback questions swirling, leaving receiver situations up in the air, but that isn't the case in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are coming off a runner-up finish in the ACC in coach Dave Clawson's best year, and they have their gunslinging signal-caller back in Sam Hartman.
It should be another banner scoring year for the Deacs, and if they can find some defensive answers, they can compete for the conference title again.
A big part of that continued resurgence is returning receiver A.T. Perry, who was Hartman's top target a season ago, catching 71 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns.
With Jaquarii Roberson heading to the NFL, Wake needs to find another receiver to take some pressure off Perry. Taylor Morin and Co. look like capable guys to fill the role, though, leaving Perry as a prime candidate for another terrific year.
The 6'5", 206-pound Florida native is a big-bodied receiver who found a way to produce consistently a year ago, and he is a physical prospect who could continue to surge up NFL draft boards.
4. Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns
Xavier Worthy is a superstar in the making.
As a true freshman with Texas in 2021, he went a long way in establishing that opinion, even amid quarterback inconsistency as first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian flip-flopped from Hudson Card to Casey Thompson.
Now, neither of those guys are there, and former 5-star QB Quinn Ewers is returning home to run the show. While there might be some growing pains in his first year as a starter, there's no question Ewers has the athletic ability and arm strength to do big things. Worthy will benefit from it.
It's also a big deal the Longhorns flipped Isaiah Neyor from Tennessee after he left Wyoming. Having Neyor on the other side will alleviate some of the attention heading Worthy's way, and he can make defenses pay.
Worthy was easily the best player for Texas a year ago besides running back Bijan Robinson. He finished with 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns and stretched the field as well as anyone.
All of that was amazing, considering it was just his first year, and after a season in the strength and conditioning program, he'll be stronger and faster. He also can focus on not making so many miscues with turnovers and drops, which will make him the complete player.
He has an extraordinarily high ceiling, and Sark will get the ball in his hands as much as possible.
3. Kayshon Boutte, LSU Tigers
Bringing Brian Kelly to LSU to replace Ed Orgeron sent shock waves throughout college football, and while the former Notre Dame head coach enjoyed some recruiting wins and did stellar work in the portal, perhaps his best selling job was keeping Kayshon Boutte in town.
Boutte burst onto the scene in 2020 as a dynamic playmaker who helped fill the void left by Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, catching 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in an abbreviated freshman year.
He was on pace for a much bigger season a year ago before a leg injury sidelined him in early October. Boutte still finished with 38 catches for 508 yards and nine touchdowns in just six games.
Those numbers should show you just what type of ability he has.
Much like Downs at UNC, Boutte will face question marks regarding who will throw him the ball, but veteran Myles Brennan is back and has plenty of familiarity with the receiver. Garrett Nussmeier and incoming freshman Walker Howard add tons of talent to the quarterback room.
You can bet whoever wins the Tigers' starting job will know where Boutte is at all times. The 6'0", 185-pound playmaker looks like a sure bet to be one of the top receivers taken in next year's draft, so expect him to be a centerpiece of Kelly's first offense at LSU.
2. Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh Panthers
A season ago, Pitt's Jordan Addison was the best wide receiver in college football, even if he wasn't the most explosive.
With Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball, the sophomore finished with 100 catches for 1,593 yards, 17 touchdowns and another score on the ground. Even when teams focused on him, the physical, 6'0", 175-pound pass-catcher played bigger than his size.
He simply couldn't be stopped en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award as college football's best wide receiver. If he can replicate the season he had in '21, he'll give the Panthers have a chance to repeat as ACC champions.
Unfortunately for him, Pickett is off to the NFL where he's a likely first-round pick. Head coach Pat Narduzzi did secure USC transfer QB Kedon Slovis, who battled injuries and inconsistency a season ago for the Trojans and is looking for a fresh start.
If Slovis can recapture his 2019 form, the Panthers will be awesome again. Addison was the third player since 2010 to win the Biletnikoff but lack draft eligibility the following season, joining Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Blackmon.
It might not be fair to expect Addison will have the same type of rapport he had with Pickett, but Slovis is a high-upside quarterback who will find ways to get him the ball. Addison can make the big play, get first downs and is one of the most sure-handed receivers in the sport.
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State Buckeyes
It became evident throughout the 2021 season that Ohio State had something special in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Any time you play on the same team as Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and you lead the team in receiving yards, it's a big deal.
Everybody found out just how unbelievable the 6'0", 198-pound sophomore from Texas is in the Rose Bowl, though.
With the aforementioned upperclassmen not playing for the Buckeyes as they prepared for the draft, Smith-Njigba had one of the best individual game performances ever. As a matter of fact, he broke the Rose Bowl record for receiving yards.
When Ohio State walked out of Pasadena with an exciting win over Utah, Smith-Njigba had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He was unstoppable.
For the year, he had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. His coming-out party was a sign of things to come. The Buckeyes have a bunch of young weapons at receiver to make sure the pressure is off, too, even without Olave and Wilson.
The best news for coach Ryan Day, though, is quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is back, and the numbers show he has an incredible rapport with Smith-Njigba. NFL scouts have to be drooling, and he has to be considered the favorite for several 2022 awards.
Even with Addison coming back for another year, Smith-Njigba has more upside and a superstar throwing him the ball. It's set up for another record-breaking season. Will we see another Rose Bowl-type performance? Don't rule it out.
