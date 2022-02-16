Projecting College Football's Top 10 Wide Receiver Stars in 2022

0 of 10

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

College football lost enough air-assault weaponry following the 2021 season to outfit the latest Top Gun movie—including stars such as Alabama's Jameson Williams, Purdue's David Bell and the Ohio State combo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson—but plenty of elite pass-catchers will return.

This is a deep, experienced group with the game film to back up their resumes.

Even the Biletnikoff Award winner, which goes to college football's top receiver, will return. Others are entering new surroundings with the star power in place to amplify their skill sets and turn them from good players into the nation's top guys at the position.

So, who will be the best in the sport?

Factoring in ability, upside, supporting cast and the potential to take over a game, Bleacher Report took a swing at ranking the best returning pass-catchers coming to an end zone near you in 2022.