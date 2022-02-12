The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2022 Draft

0 of 32

The 2022 NFL draft isn't until April 28. However, events like the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are complete, and the predraft process is in full swing.

Things will change between now and the end of April as the scouting combine unfolds and NFL teams adjust their needs in free agency. You can bet that front-office decision-makers already have a good idea of who they'd prefer to draft early, though.

Here, we'll examine one prospect each team should be targeting ahead of the 2022 draft—whether they can land them after players start coming off the board is another matter entirely.

You'll find a look at each team's current top draft selection and one prospect who they should target with that pick. Factors like team needs, player potential and projected draft positioning were considered here, and to keep things interesting, only one team was matched with each prospect.

Which prospect should your favorite team have its eyes on? Let's take a look.