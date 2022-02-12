The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2022 Draft

The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2022 DraftFebruary 12, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft isn't until April 28. However, events like the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are complete, and the predraft process is in full swing.
Things will change between now and the end of April as the scouting combine unfolds and NFL teams adjust their needs in free agency. You can bet that front-office decision-makers already have a good idea of who they'd prefer to draft early, though.
Here, we'll examine one prospect each team should be targeting ahead of the 2022 draft—whether they can land them after players start coming off the board is another matter entirely.
You'll find a look at each team's current top draft selection and one prospect who they should target with that pick. Factors like team needs, player potential and projected draft positioning were considered here, and to keep things interesting, only one team was matched with each prospect.
Which prospect should your favorite team have its eyes on? Let's take a look.
Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
Current Top Pick: No. 23
The Arizona Cardinals made the postseason, but they experienced a seismic late-season collapse and an embarrassing opening-round loss. After a 10-2 start, the Cardinals fell to 11-6 and got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.
Arizona has work to do this offseason.
One of the Cardinals' issues was an inconsistent run defense. Arizona ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed and 26th in yards per carry surrendered. Adding an interior run-stuffer like Georgia's Jordan Davis could help turn things around.
The top-rated defensive lineman and seventh-ranked overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, Davis isn't likely to fall all the way to No. 23. However, he could fall within trade range. In the Scouting Department's end-of-season mock draft, Davis fell to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 15.
If Davis starts to slide, the Cardinals must be prepared to go up and get him. Shoring things up in the trenches would be a tremendous first step toward fixing Arizona's woeful run defense.
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
Current Top Pick: No. 8
The Atlanta Falcons have a tremendous young No. 1 receiver in Calvin Ridley. Two years ago, Ridley tallied 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 90 catches. This past season, however, Ridley appeared in only five games before stepping away to focus on his mental health.
The Falcons hope that Ridley will return in 2022, but they have admitted the Alabama product might seek a trade to a different team.
"We'd love him to stay in Atlanta," franchise owner Arthur Blank said, via the team's official website. "Whether or not he wants to do that—he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that."
With so much uncertainty surrounding Ridley, the Falcons should look to add an elite receiver prospect in the draft. Even if Ridley does return, Atlanta could use another perimeter pass-catcher. Russell Gage led Falcons receivers with just 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
USC's Drake London, the top-ranked receiver and fourth-ranked prospect on the B/R board, has all the tools to be a difference-maker for the Falcons. He's a sensible choice for the Falcons, and one they can realistically land without moving from No. 8.
Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
Current Top Pick: No. 14
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is the eighth-ranked prospect on the B/R board and a likely Day 1 starter in the NFL. While he's worthy of a top-10 selection, though, he could fall to the middle of Round 1. Interior linemen simply aren't valued as highly as their tackle counterparts.
This could create a fortuitous situation for the Baltimore Ravens, who are likely to need a new center in 2022.
2021 starter Bradley Bozeman is scheduled to reach free agency, and according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Bozeman "has probably priced himself out of a return."
According to Zrebiec, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has called the offensive line "a point of emphasis" for the offseason. It should be, as the Ravens allowed 57 sacks during the regular season and watched as quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
Given the need to improve pass protection and the importance of the running game to Baltimore's offense, Linderbaum is a logical Round 1 target for the Ravens. He's a skilled, physical anchor on the interior who can assist Baltimore in both areas.
Buffalo Bills: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
Current Top Pick: No. 25
The Buffalo Bills defense finished a respectable 13th in rushing yards allowed in 2021. However, the Bills weren't consistent against the ground game and had some embarrassing outings during the second half of the season.
In Week 11, the Bills surrendered 264 rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 13, they gave up 222 ground yards to the rival New England Patriots. In its divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo surrendered 182 yards on the ground.
Additionally, the Bills defensive line is set to see Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Vernon Butler and Harrison Phillips hit free agency. Reloading the line with Georgia's Devonte Wyatt would make a lot of sense.
"[Wyatt] handles himself well in the running game against single blocks, in part because of how well he takes control early," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He can then finish on plays thanks to his good balance to stay upright and eye discipline to see the backfield correctly."
The 6'2", 307-pound Wyatt played multiple positions along the line in Georgia's defense and could slot into Buffalo's defensive-line rotation immediately.
Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
Current Top Pick: No. 6
There's a chance that the Carolina Panthers take their quarterback of the future with the No. 6 pick in April's draft. If Carolina is willing to give Sam Darnold one more year with which to prove himself—the Panthers exercised his fifth-year option—giving him reliable left tackle should be a priority.
Mississippi State's Charles Cross could be just the pick to solidify the left side of Carolina's line.
"Cross has a strong case for being the most polished and talented pass-blocker in the draft despite only 22 starts under his belt," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He brings starter-level play strength and physicality as a run-blocker. He should be an immediate-impact starter with room to become an All-Pro."
Pass protection was a problem for Darnold, who was sacked 35 times in 12 games and under pressure on 29.1 percent of his dropbacks.
Cross, the second-ranked pure tackle on the B/R board, is a logical pick at No. 6 if top tackle prospect Evan Neal is already off the board.
Chicago Bears: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
Current Top Pick: No. 39
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III is a prospect with first-round potential who happens to be coming off a serious injury. Through 13 games this past season, the 6'0", 195-pound pass-catcher amassed 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
However, Metchie also tore his ACL during the SEC Championship Game in early December.
Metchie is now ranked as the No. 43 prospect on the B/R board. While his recovery will be a concern, the Chicago Bears should be willing to gamble on his upside early in the second round—they traded their first-round pick to move up and take quarterback Justin Fields in 2021.
With a solid frame, plenty of elusiveness, enough speed to stretch the field and experience playing both inside and outside, Metchie would make a tremendous complement to budding Bears star Darnell Mooney. Bears wideout Allen Robinson II is slated to hit the open market in March.
Metchie's skill set meshes perfectly with what new head coach Matt Eberflus wants in his offense.
"I want an offense that's going to be attacking, that stretches the defense horizontally and vertically, and I want them to be willing to have the ability to punch the defense right where it counts and to be able to move the ball down the field," Eberflus said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The Bears should be looking to upgrade the supporting cast around Fields, and taking a flier on Metchie would be a great way to do that.
Cincinnati Bengals: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Current Top Pick: No. 31
No, we're not predicting that the Cincinnati Bengals will lose Super Bowl LVI. We're simply going by regular-season record, and the Rams (12-5) had a better one than the 10-7 Bengals.
Regardless of whether Cincinnati picks at No. 31 or No. 32, the team's focus shouldn't change. The Bengals need to improve their offensive line in a big way. Cincinnati has a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, and it needs to protect him.
No quarterback was sacked more during the regular season than Burrow (51 times).
Though converted tight end Bernhard Raimann is relatively new to playing tackle, the Central Michigan product has the physical talent and upside to both contribute immediately and get better down the road.
While Raimann has started primarily at left tackle, he's new enough—he started 18 games there in college—that he shouldn't be locked into playing only on the left side. The Bengals will need a starter at right tackle with Riley Reiff slated to hit the open market.
The fourth-ranked tackle on the B/R board, Raimann should be a prime target for Cincinnati late in Round 1.
Cleveland Browns Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Current Top Pick: No. 13
The Cleveland Browns are giving Baker Mayfield one more season to prove he can be their franchise quarterback, and it makes sense. Mayfield was terrific down the stretch in 2020—helping to deliver Cleveland's first playoff win as an expansion team—but he suffered a torn labrum in Week 2 this past season and was not the same.
Mayfield had surgery this offseason, which may help him return to his 2020 form. However, the Browns still need to upgrade his receiving corps.
Odell Beckham Jr. never clicked with Mayfield and forced his way out just after the trade deadline. Donovan Peoples-Jones ended up leading the Browns with only 597 receiving yards.
If the Browns don't land a premier free agent like Davante Adams or Chris Godwin in free agency, receiver will likely be their top draft priority. With London going to the Falcons at No. 9, Ohio State's Chris Olave becomes the right choice for Cleveland at No. 13.
The second-ranked receiver and 10th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Olave is a tremendous route-runner with reliable hands the vision needed to find open spaces in the secondary. He's exactly the sort of quarterback-friendly receiver Mayfield needs to regain the confidence and efficacy he flashed two years ago.
Dallas Cowboys: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Current Top Pick: No. 24
The Dallas Cowboys have the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year in linebacker Micah Parsons. Would the Cowboys really use a first-round pick on a linebacker in back-to-back years? They should.
While Parsons was fantastic, the Cowboys run defense was not. Dallas ranked a respectable 16th in rushing yards allowed but 23rd in yards per carry allowed. Adding another run-defending linebacker at the second level could help Dallas tremendously.
Plus, the Cowboys are set to lose linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in free agency. He started 16 games in 2021 and played 58 percent of the defensive snaps.
Georgia's Nakobe Dean could be the perfect replacement for Vander Esch as a chase-and-tackle linebacker in Dan Quinn's defense.
"Not only does he have easy sideline-to-sideline range, but he also has the explosiveness to fire downhill with great speed and the smooth hips to redirect himself in space, making him capable of finding the ball-carrier no matter the angle," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Dean had 36 solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions with the Bulldogs this past season.
Denver Broncos: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
Current Top Pick: No. 9
The Denver Broncos still haven't found their long-term successor to Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season. That's a problem new head coach Nathaniel Hackett should look to rectify quickly. If the Broncos cannot find a quarterback via the trade or free-agent markets, they'll be wise to pull the trigger on one early in the draft.
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett isn't the top-ranked quarterback on the B/R board, but he's viewed by some as the best option in an underwhelming class.
"Pickett is the best (in this class)," one unnamed draft evaluator said, per The Athletic's Ben Standig,
There isn't a "can't-miss" prospect among this year's quarterbacks, and Denver will have to single out its guy between now and late April. For now, Pickett seems like the safest choice, as he combines good size (6'3", 217 lbs), tremendous arm talent and experience with various passing concepts in a prolific Pittsburgh offense.
This past season, Pickett passed for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. If Hackett and the Broncos are looking to win now with a pro-ready signal-caller, Pickett is the right pick.
Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Current Top Pick: No. 2
While quarterbacks like Pickett might not justify an early first-round selection in some years, we're going to see teams target the position early. While the Detroit Lions shouldn't be sold on Jared Goff long-term, they're not likely to pull the trigger on a passer at No. 2.
Taking a quarterback here would be hard to justify with a premier pass-rusher like Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux on the board. No position can impact an NFL game like a signal-caller, but an elite sack artist can come close.
Thibodeaux, the top-ranked prospect n the B/R board, has the potential to become elite.
"Kayvon Thibodeaux checks every box for a high-end pass-rusher with potential through the roof," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Primarily a speed-rusher, Thibodeaux shows threatening burst off the snap and accelerates as well as anyone through his next few steps, regularly giving him the outside edge against offensive tackles."
The Lions, which notched only 30 sacks as a team last season, need pass-rushing help. Thibodeaux is an upper-echelon prospect. There should be little for the Lions to consider here, other than how long to wait before turning in Thibodeaux's draft card.
Green Bay Packers: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
Current Top Pick: No. 28
The Green Bay Packers defense had a solid 39 sacks in 2021, and it got strong contributions from 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary (9.5 sacks, 47 QB pressures). However, pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) missed most of the season and could be an offseason cap casualty—along with pass-rusher Preston Smith.
The Packers are projected to be $48.5 million over the cap. They could save $15.3 million off the cap by parting with Za'Darius Smith and $12.5 million by moving on from Preston Smith.
Replacing one or both of the Smiths with a rookie pass-rusher would make a ton of sense for Green Bay. Michigan's David Ojabo could be the perfect replacement late in Round 1. While only a one-year starter for the Wolverines, Ojabo has a tremendous amount of explosiveness and physical upside.
"Ojabo's ability to fly off the ball, stutter his feet right before contact and explode in either direction makes him a nightmare for offensive tackles in space, especially considering his ability to bend and move through contact is among the best in this class," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
By targeting Ojabo, Green Bay could get itself a long-term pass-rushing complement to Gary.
Houston Texans: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Current Top Pick: No. 3
New head coach Lovie Smith takes over a Houston Texans team that has won eight games over the past two seasons. Expect Smith and the Texans to be looking for prospects who can help win right away.
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson has the skill set and the high floor needed to be exactly what the Texans are looking for.
"People around the league believe Hutchinson has virtually no risk of being a bust, a clean prospect in every way. He will be productive," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
Having a high floor doesn't mean that Hutchinson is light on upside, though. He amassed 62 tackles, 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and three passes defended this past season. Hutchinson can be a difference-maker in almost any defensive scenario.
The Texans logged 32 sacks in 2021, but Jonathan Greenard was the only player to finish with more than four. Houston could desperately use a premier defender like Hutchinson, and with a high degree of pro readiness, he's the perfect choice for the Texans at No. 3.
Indianapolis Colts: David Bell, WR, Purdue
Current Top Pick: No. 47
The Colts appear poised to run it back with quarterback Carson Wentz in 2022, even though Wentz didn't deliver the desired results. While Wentz wasn't horrible—he posted a passer rating of 94.6—he was inconsistent and failed to get Indy into the postseason.
If the Colts want to support Wentz, they need to upgrade his receiving corps.
Second-year wideout Micheal Pittman Jr. developed into a solid top target for Wentz in 2021, finishing with 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. However, he was the only pass-catcher to reach 400 receiving yards on the season.
Indianapolis is without a first-round pick because of the trade to acquire Wentz. However, it may still be able to land a dangerous receiver by targeting Purdue's David Bell in Round 2.
Bell, the 51st-ranked prospect on the B/R board, has the size (6'2", 205 lbs), sure hands and speed needed to complement Pittman on the perimeter. With the Boilermakers, Bell tallied 1,286 yards and six touchdowns on 93 receptions this past season.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Current Top Pick: No. 1
The Jaguars could easily target one of the draft's top pass-rushers with the first overall pick. However, Jacksonville used the top pick in last year's draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Protecting and developing Lawrence should be the franchise's No. 1 priority moving forward.
The Clemson product was under pressure on 22.6 percent of his dropbacks as a rookie.
Adding a premier left tackle to protect Lawrence's blind side at No. 1 would be a great move. The Jaguars have Cam Robinson, who was solid in 2021 but not as reliable in previous years.
Robinson allowed just a single sack in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. He was far effective the previous two seasons, though, during which he allowed 13 combined sacks. Robinson is also coming off of the franchise tag and slated to reach the free-agent market.
Alabama's Evan Neal is the top-ranked pure tackle on the B/R board and the No. 3 overall prospect. He has the potential to help keep Lawrence upright for the next decade-plus.
If new head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars hope to get the most out of Lawrence—and that's presumably the goal—grabbing Neal at No. 1 would be a wise decision.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Current Top Pick: No. 30
The Chiefs made it to the AFC title game but flopped in the second half against the Bengals. While Patrick Mahomes and the offense deserve blame for only putting up three points over the final two quarters, the Chiefs defense also disappointed.
Kansas City surrendered 125 net passing yards and 14 points in the second half. For the season, the Chiefs ranked 27th in passing yards allowed and 26th in yards per pass attempt surrendered. If they want to make a return trip to the big game, the Chiefs need to bolster their secondary.
Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam has the potential to do exactly that. He's physical and fast enough to excel in zone or man coverage, and as an added bonus, he can help in run support.
"With his aggression in the run game, Elam isn’t afraid to get dirty," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He looks to bully receivers when given the chance in run and pass coverage.'
Elam, the third-ranked cornerback on the B/R board, can bring much-needed coverage ability and physicality to the Chiefs defense, and he should make an impact from Day 1.
Las Vegas Raiders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Current Top Pick: No. 22
The Las Vegas Raiders have their new head coach in Josh McDaniels, and they have a quality starter in quarterback Derek Carr. Expect both to look for upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason.
While Las Vegas has reliable targets in Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller—plus an emerging contributor in Bryan Edwards—they still need a replacement for receiver Henry Ruggs III.
Las Vegas released Ruggs in early November after he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor and four felonies, including reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.
Ohio State's Garrett Wilson has the versatility to be a high-end downfield target and a massive mismatch in the red zone. He's a polished route-runner with enough size (6'0", 192 lbs) and physicality to take over in contested-catch situations. In 11 games this past season, caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.
We'll have to wait and see what McDaniels has in store for the Las Vegas offense next season, but regardless of his base scheme, a receiving corps of Renfrow, Waller, Edwards and Wilson should rival any in the AFC.
Los Angeles Chargers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Current Top Pick: No. 17
Alabama's Jameson Williams may be the sort of receiver Las Vegas would love to replace Ruggs with. However, the rival Los Angeles Chargers select five spots ahead of the Raiders, and Williams is a prospect L.A. should target.
With Mike Williams slated to hit the free-agent market, the Chargers may be in the market for Keenan Allen's running mate. Even if Los Angeles retains Mike Williams, it could use a game-breaker like Jameson Williams as a third receiver option.
Jalen Guyton was third among Chargers receivers, after Allen and Williams, with only 448 receiving yards in 2021.
Jameson Williams has the sort of game-breaking quickness that would pair perfectly with quarterback Justin Herbert's howitzer of a passing arm.
While Los Angeles should address its 30th-ranked run defense in the draft, Williams is a rare talent it shouldn't pass over. Herbert can develop into an MVP-caliber quarterback, and the Chargers' biggest offseason goal should be setting him up for continued success.
Los Angeles Rams: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
Current Top Pick: 103 (Projected Resolution JC-2A Pick)
The Rams are in a tough position heading into the draft. Because of trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, Los Angeles isn't slated to have a pick until the fifth round. However, L.A. should get a pick back because the Lions hired former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.
NFL Resolution JC-2A awards compensatory picks to teams that develop minority head-coaching and general-manager candidates who are then hired by other teams. Tankathon projects L.A. to land the last pick in Round 3.
Louisiana's Max Mitchell is a solid target for the Rams at the back end of Day 2. Los Angeles needs to find a successor for 40-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and Mitchell possesses some intriguing developmental potential.
"Mitchell needs to correct a couple of bad habits and improve his play strength, but his foot quickness, play speed and length offer him a chance to stick as a backup swing tackle in a zone-based scheme with starter potential down the road," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Los Angeles isn't likely to find an instant-impact starter in this year's draft, but it can still get great value by adding a future starter in Mitchell.
Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Current Top Pick: No. 29
The Miami Dolphins have their new head coach in Mike McDaniel. The former San Francisco 49ers run-game coordinator and offensive coordinator has made it clear his biggest goal is to "get greatness" out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Presumably, part of McDaniel's strategy will involve building a potent rushing attack. That's what he did in San Francisco, and it helped support Jimmy Garoppolo in a big way. While Garoppolo has never been considered an elite quarterback, the 49ers reached two NFC title games and one Super Bowl with him under center.
This past season, San Francisco ranked seventh in rushing, seventh in passing and third in total offense.
The Dolphins, though, don't have a game-changing runner like Elijah Mitchell or Deebo Samuel on their roster. Adding Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III could change that.
Walker, the top-ranked running back on the B/R board, is fast, physical and capable of handling a sizable workload. This past season, he carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Miami got its No. 1 receiver by drafting Jaylen Waddle in the first round last year. It can grab its franchise running back by snagging Walker in April.
Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Current Top Pick: No. 12
LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is the top-ranked cornerback on the Bleacher Report board, and he should be one of the first defenders taken in Round 1. If he's still available when the Minnesota Vikings are on the clock at No. 12, they should be prepared to pounce.
Pass defense was a problem this past season for Minnesota, which finished the year ranked 28th in yards allowed and 23rd in yards per attempt allowed. Additionally, cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and Bashaud Breeland are all scheduled to reach the free-agent market.
Stingley is more than just a replacement option, though. He's an elite cornerback prospect worthy of a high first-round selection.
"Stingley has the ideal length teams are looking for in cornerbacks. Paired with his elite athleticism, ball skills and scheme flexibility, he should be an early pick for the cornerback positions," Cory Giddings of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
While Stingley only played in three games this past season because of a foot injury, and his health may be a concern, Minnesota should be thrilled to grab him if his medicals come back clean at the scouting combine.
New England Patriots: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Current Top Pick: No. 21
The New England Patriots may think long and hard about drafting a new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Mac Jones. However, Bill Belichick doesn't have the best track record of drafting wideouts early, as evidenced by the development of N'Keal Harry.
In three seasons with New England, Harry caught a mere 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns.
Belichick knows cornerbacks well, though, and he may need one with Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson headed to free agency. Enter Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner, a talented, versatile defensive back who would fit perfectly into Belichick's system.
"Gardner also played various special teams at Cincinnati, and he showed positional flexibility to play in the slot and out wide, giving great position flexibility and Special Teams ability," Cory Giddings of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
There might not be a team in the NFL that values special teams as much as New England. Even if New England can retain Jackson, Gardner would be a valuable addition who can contribute inside, outside and on kicks.
New Orleans Saints: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Current Top Pick: No. 18
The New Orleans Saints are about to embark on a notable rebuild. Drew Brees is long gone, Dennis Allen has replaced Sean Payton as head coach and the future of wide receiver Michael Thomas is clouded at best.
Thomas missed the entire 2021 season following ankle surgery. According to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com, Thomas repeatedly ignored calls from the Saints in the offseason before deciding to undergo surgery.
Even if Thomas returns and back to 100 percent in 2022, New Orleans could use receiving help. Marquez Callaway led the Saints with only 698 receiving yards this past season. He and Deonte Harris were the only players to top 500 yards in 2021.
Penn State's Jahan Dotson would be a great addition for New Orleans, either as a new No. 1 or as a complement to Thomas. A quick versatile pass-catcher with big-play ability, Dotson can be a mismatch on all areas of the field.
This past season, Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. New Orleans has yet to settle on a new offensive coordinator, but it's hard to envision a system in which Dotson wouldn't have an immediate impact.
New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
Current Top Pick: No. 5
Though not a pure tackle, NC State's Ikem Ekwonu could challenge Neal to be the first offensive lineman off the board. Both received 9.0 grades from the B/R Scouting Department, and Ekwonu brings positional versatility.
"He has the versatility to be a longtime impact starter at either tackle or guard in any scheme," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
Whether the New York Giants envision Ekwonu as a tackle or a guard, he's the perfect target at No. 5.
New head coach Brian Daboll will be tasked with getting the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones, and revamping the offensive line would be a great first step. New York surrendered 38 sacks in 2021 while ranking just 24th in yards per rush.
Jones was under pressure on 23.3 percent of his dropbacks this past season.
New York might see Ekwonu as a bookend tackle opposite 2020 first-round pick Andrew Thomas, as a replacement for impending free-agent guard Will Hernandez or have other plans in mind. Given his versatility, however, the Giants could draft Ekwonu and figure out his role later.
New York Jets: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
Current Top Pick: No. 4
The New York Jets have two top-10 selections thanks to the trade that sent Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets should be comfortable with taking the best player available with the first of those selections.
There's a reasonable chance the best player will be Purdue pass-rusher George Karlaftis. The 6'4", 275-pound sack artist is adept at collapsing the pocket and bulldozing his way to the quarterback off the edge.
And the Jets could desperately use an edge-rusher. Offseason addition Carl Lawson (torn Achilles) should be back next season, but much of New York's pressure has come from the interior. Defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins recorded nine of New York's 33 sacks this past season.
By drafting Karlaftis, the Jets could forge a dangerous pass-rushing rotation with which head coach Robert Saleh could wreak havoc. With Williams on the interior and a rotation of Lawson, Karlaftis and John Franklin-Myers on the edge, the Jets could have a fearsome front in 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Current Top Pick: No. 15
Thanks to trades with the Colts and Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles will have three first-round selections. This gives Philadelphia flexibility in Round 1 and will allow the team to address multiple needs.
While safety wasn't a significant need this past season, it could be soon. Philadelphia was good against the pass—it ranked 11th in yards allowed and 14th in yards surrendered per attempt. However, starters Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris are scheduled to reach free agency.
The Eagles should look to replace one starter with versatile Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. While Hamilton projects as a free safety, he played multiple positions and filled many roles in the Notre Dame defense.
"He can play as a high safety, a force player in the box or match up one-on-one with tight ends," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote. "He has excellent anticipation and takes ideal angles to the ball versus the run and the pass."
The Eagles were a playoff team in 2021, and adding Hamilton could help ensure they maintain a playoff-caliber defense next year.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Current Top Pick: No. 20
While Pickett may be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class, Liberty's Malik Willis may have the most upside.
"It was clear this week that Willis has the most talent among the quarterbacks," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote during Senior Bowl Week. "The way the ball just explodes off his hand is different than the rest."
Willis might not be ready from Day 1, but he has plenty of arm-talent and the rushing ability to be a dynamic dual threat at the next level. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new quarterback following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and Willis is already on Pittsburgh's radar.
"An NFL source told me yesterday that the Steelers clearly prefer Liberty QB Malik Willis to Pitt QB Kenny Pickett," Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports Edge tweeted.
The Steelers have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin, and they can likely make do with a bridge quarterback in 2022—be it Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins or a free-agent veteran. This would give them the time to develop Willis much like the San Francisco 49ers did with Trey Lance in 2021.
If Pittsburgh hopes to contend with high-level quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson in the AFC North, they need their own dynamic starter. Willis has the potential to be that guy.
San Francisco 49ers: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
Current Top Pick: No. 61
The 49ers once again battled injuries this past season, though unlike in 2020, San Francisco was able to make a deep postseason push. One of those injuries, though, previewed a potential looming need for San Francisco.
Jason Verrett was lost to a torn ACL in Week 1, which prompted the 49ers to bring in Josh Norman. Both Verrett and Norman are scheduled to be free agents this offseason, along with cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson.
Reloading the position in the draft would make a lot of sense for San Francisco. While the 49ers don't have a first-round pick because of their trade-up for Lance, Oregon's Mykael Wright would be a solid second-round target. He's a savvy pass defender with the adaptability needed to shine in coordinator DeMeco Ryan's defense.
"Wright is a fluid athlete with quick feet and the versatility to play both the slot and out wide," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He shows to have the vision and awareness to excel in zone coverage."
San Francisco will likely need to fill at least one corner spot this offseason. It should be able to do so by targeting Wright.
Seattle Seahawks: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
Current Top Pick: No. 41
The Seahawks are in a tough situation at tackle. Starting left tackle Duane Brown is scheduled to become a free agent, and Seattle is without a first-round pick because of the Jamal Adams trade.
If the Seahawks want to keep quarterback Russell Wilson happy—and they should—they need to address the offensive line as early as possible.
Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele might be the second-round gem Seattle needs. He's an experienced starter capable of playing both tackles spots, and as the 52nd-ranked prospect on the B/R board, he should be within second-round striking distance.
Faalele has the tools to both protect Wilson and help spark Seattle's ground game.
"Faalele is a three-year starter for offensive line coach Brian Callahan inside Minnesota's multiple run scheme," Brandon Thorn of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "He has an enormous, thick frame and build with strikingly light feet and ease of movement out of his stance and out in space as a lead blocker."
Even if the Seahawks must consider trading up to land him—a run at the position could make it necessary—Faalele has to be at the top of Seattle's Day 2 wish list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
Current Top Pick: No. 27
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be looking at a significant rebuild this offseason. Tom Brady has retired, and key contributors like Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Carlton Davis and Jason Pierre-Paul are set to reach free agency.
Tampa could go in a number of directions at No. 27, but if the opportunity presents itself to replace Pierre-Paul with a premier pass-rusher, the Buccaneers shouldn't pass on it.
Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II is the 38th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, but the Bucs should be willing to pull the trigger early. Johnson's stock may be on the rise anyway after he impressed during Senior Bowl Week.
"Johnson performed so well in Mobile that a few scouts joked that his agent should pull him," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
This past season, Johnson tallied an impressive 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. In Tampa, he could pair with 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to give the Buccaneers a dangerous pass-rushing duo well into the future.
Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Current Top Pick: No. 26
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was just named NFL Coach of the Year. He likely won the award for being able to overcome Derrick Henry's injury and still landing the AFC's No. 1 seed.
While the Titans were able to remain competitive without Henry, they didn't exactly do their damage through the air. Tennessee ranked just 25th in passing and 19th in yards per attempt. Part of the problem was that prized offseason acquisition Julio Jones battled hamstring issues and only appeared in 10 games.
Even when healthy, Jones wasn't always effective. He finished with only 434 yards and a touchdown.
While the Titans aren't going to give up on Jones, they should further strengthen their receiving corps in the draft. Arkansas' Treylon Burks, the 20th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, would be a tremendous get if the Titans can snag him late in the first round.
Burks is a big-bodied (6'3", 225 lbs) receiver who can create mismatches both on the perimeter and in the slot. Pairing him with star A.J. Brown would give Tennessee two bully receivers capable of coming up big in clutch situations and in the red zone.
Washington Commanders: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Current Top Pick: No. 11
If the Broncos take the "safe" quarterback in Pickett, the Washington Commanders should be happy to snag Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder a few picks later. Taylor Heinicke is a serviceable placeholder, but he likely isn't the future at quarterback in Washington.
Though Ridder isn't a perfect prospect, he has the upside needed to become Washington's future franchise signal-caller. The top QB prospect on the Bleacher Report board, Ridder possesses a great combination of arm talent, mobility and vision.
"Ridder has the arm strength to be able to drive intermediate throws and is able to throw off-platform when needed," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "...His ability to operate from the pocket with his polished movement and balance, while still maintaining the athleticism to create plays when things break down, is a fun package."
While Ridder may still need some time to develop, the Commanders can afford him that. The presence of Heinicke gives them a bridge option, which would allow Ridder to watch and learn for part or all of his rookie season.
Contract and cap information via Spotrac. Advanced NFL statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted. College statistics from CFBStats.com. Draft order via Tankathon.