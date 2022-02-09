76ers Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, James Harden and More

0 of 3

As Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, many in the NBA world will be watching Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been away from the team for most of the season and has not played. Yet the 76ers are firmly in playoff position with a 32-22 record. Philadelphia is prepared to chase the postseason with or without him.

"Whoever wants to play is welcome. If someone wants to play, they're welcome. But we've got guys here that want to be here, that show up every single night," star center Joel Embiid said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Simmons is a prime trade candidate for Philadelphia at the deadline, but even if he isn't moved, the 76ers will be looking to bolster their roster by Thursday.

"We have to get another guard," coach Doc Rivers said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We just do."

Philadelphia is likely to make some sort of move before the deadline. What's the latest buzz? Let's take a look.