76ers Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Ben Simmons, James Harden and More
As Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, many in the NBA world will be watching Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.
Simmons has been away from the team for most of the season and has not played. Yet the 76ers are firmly in playoff position with a 32-22 record. Philadelphia is prepared to chase the postseason with or without him.
"Whoever wants to play is welcome. If someone wants to play, they're welcome. But we've got guys here that want to be here, that show up every single night," star center Joel Embiid said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Simmons is a prime trade candidate for Philadelphia at the deadline, but even if he isn't moved, the 76ers will be looking to bolster their roster by Thursday.
"We have to get another guard," coach Doc Rivers said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "We just do."
Philadelphia is likely to make some sort of move before the deadline. What's the latest buzz? Let's take a look.
76ers Have Considered a Simmons-Harden Deal
Philadelphia needs a guard, and it reportedly has an eye on the Brooklyn Nets' James Harden. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers are expected to try swapping Simmons for Harden at the deadline.
"The 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days, and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic," Charania wrote. "There's expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say."
Assuming Harden can return to 100 percent—he's been dealing with a hamstring injury—this would be a big win for Philadelphia. Harden has had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but Simmons hasn't contributed at all.
The Nets, meanwhile, could get something in return for a player who could well leave in free agency this offseason.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the 76ers "strongly believe" that Harden won't re-sign with Brooklyn in the offseason and hope that Brooklyn will make a deal because of that.
A Simmons Trade by Thursday Is Unlikely
While the 76ers are holding out hope for a Harden deal, Brooklyn has dismissed the idea.
"He wants to be here long term as well, so I don't think anything's changed other than noise from the outside," coach Steve Nash said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.
Unless Brooklyn changes course, the 76ers may not find a landing spot for Simmons before the trade deadline. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, sources don't envision a Simmons deal until the offseason.
"Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said on Jan. 20 that it's 'less likely than likely' that Simmons is moved prior to the deadline," Pompey wrote. "A league source said Sunday that Simmons wouldn't be moved at least until June's NBA draft."
The reality is that even if a team is interested in making Simmons a reclamation project, it can't be certain that he will contribute right away. Interested teams aren't likely to rush to make a deal unless Philadelphia is willing to include additional pieces when parting with Simmons.
76ers Not Willing to Move Tyrese Maxey
The 76ers might be willing to include other players in a Simmons package—especially in a Harden deal—but second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey isn't one of them.
According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Philadelphia would be much more inclined to move an older player like Danny Green.
"I'm told someone like Danny Green is more likely to be included than one of Philly's young players," O'Connor wrote. "[Seth] Curry is an integral part of the Sixers' offense, and without [Matisse] Thybulle they'd lack a perimeter stopper. ... Sources say Maxey is totally off the table."
Philadelphia is poised to be a long-term contender in the East, so the team's reluctance to move younger players makes sense. Making Maxey off-limits is logical too, as the 76ers are already looking to strengthen their guard rotation.
If a team is willing to take on Simmons at the deadline, it shouldn't expect to get a promising young player as part of the deal.