Buy or Sell Latest NBA Rumors: Will Nets Actually Trade James Harden to 76ers?

It is happening, right now, before our very eyes: The 2022 NBA trade deadline is bearing down upon us, and its rumor mill is reaching critical mass.

Two not-insubstantial deals have already been made. Norman Powell is a member of the LA Clippers. Caris LeVert has joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers have laid the groundwork for overhauls. Bigger and more impactful moves could be on the way. One of them might include James Harden.

Or maybe not.

Sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania the Brooklyn Nets are "believed to be open to discussing a deal" that would send Harden to the circling Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons and, presumably, other stuff. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, however, Nets general manager Sean Marks has already rebuffed overtures from Sixers team president Daryl Morey. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also adds that "there have been no negotiations, no offers, not even a framework discussed."

Could things change between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline? And who else should we be keeping our eyes lasered upon?

What was once shaping up to be an uneventful trade season has mutated into a frenzy of speculation and seemingly inevitable action. Our buy-or-sell meter is back to gauge the temperature of the most important chatter.