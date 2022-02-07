NFL Draft Prospects Giants Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Finding the right head coach is critical in the NFL, and the New York Giants hope they have their man in former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll brings a creative offensive mind to New York, and he's looking to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones.

"We're going to try to implement a system that suits him and then it's our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us," Daboll said, per Michael Eisen of the team's official website.

While building up Jones will help tremendously, Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen have plenty of work to do in the upcoming draft, beginning with the fifth and seventh overall selections.

The Giants and the rest of the NFL world got an in-depth look at many quality draft-eligible prospects last week at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl. Here you will find a look at three standouts from those all-star exhibition games the Giants should target.