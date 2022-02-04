East-West Shrine Bowl 2022: Highlights, Top Performers Who Boosted Draft Stock

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The East-West Shrine Bowl has been a staple of the college postseason since 1925. Founded by the Shriners as a charity event, it has become an annual showcase for under-the-radar (and often FCS) NFL draft hopefuls.

Last year's East-West Shrine Bowl was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the game returned Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. New for 2022 was an NFL partnership that brought league officials, coaches and schemes to the game.

"The East-West Shrine Bowl is not only a showcase for tremendous athletes who have a dream of playing at the next level, it is also a venue for upwardly mobile coaches in the NFL," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said in a statement. "This is an opportunity to further develop, evaluate and showcase our assistant coaches who may be our next generation of head coaches."

This year's East team was coached by D'Anton Lynn, defensive backs coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady coached the West team.

The West jumped out to a big early lead and took a 19-8 lead in the final quarter. However, East quarterback and offensive MVP E.J. Perry nearly sparked a fourth-quarter comeback. The East pulled within one, but the West took home a 25-24 victory.

Top Performers

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame



The West got solid performances from Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and Iowa State signal-caller Brock Purdy.

However, Coan's precise and efficient work on the West's first two drives was outstanding. He flashed great touch, accuracy and anticipation on the vast majority of his throws and capped his second drive with a quick one-yard touchdown strike to Teagan Quitoriano.

Coan finished his outing 10-of-13 for 91 yards and a touchdown.

In a quarterback pool that didn't feature many standouts during the week of practice, Coan and Purdy were two who impressed most.

"As what usually happens at most all-star contests, the quarterbacks got off to shaky starts," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "They are tasked with adjusting to the new verbiage of NFL playbooks, surroundings and throwing to unfamiliar targets. Following the first day of practices, Iowa State's Brock Purdy and Notre Dame's Jack Coan proved to be the best of the bunch."

Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, had a solid season for Notre Dame in 2021 (3,150 passing yards, 25 TDs, seven INTs). While he doesn't possess the dual-threat potential NFL teams are beginning to covet, he has solid arm talent, vision and an archetypal 6'3", 223-pound frame.

With Thursday's efficient performance, the 23-year-old may have cemented his place as a late-round developmental prospect.

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

The West got off to a fast start because of Coan and North Carolina running back Ty Chandler.

While Chandler only carried seven times in the first half, he made a noteworthy impact with 47 rushing yards and 7.4 yards per carry.

He continued rolling in the second half and showed great vision, burst, elusiveness and physicality throughout the game.

In all, Chandler tallied 69 rushing yards and eight receiving yards while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He had one blemish in the game, though, with a fumble that his team was fortunate to recover.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native was one of the stars of practice week, which served as a prelude to his strong performance Thursday.

"Tuesday was the Ty Chandler Show at West practice. Every time Chandler touched the ball, good things seemed to happen," NFL Media's Bill Smith wrote. "He was excellent in one-on-one receiving drills between running backs and linebackers, particularly on one reception down the sideline off an out-and-up route."

At North Carolina this past season, he rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 216 yards and another score. A transfer from Tennessee, he rushed for more than 2,200 yards over the past three seasons.

With a stout 6'0", 210-pound frame, Chandler has the size and skill set of a pro ball-carrier. His performance Thursday served as further proof he can make a quick transition in a new environment.

Expect Chandler to rise on the draft boards of NFL teams in need of running back help.

Diego Fagot, LB, Navy

While the West team dominated offensively for much of the game, it had its hands full with one East defender.

Navy linebacker Diego Fagot showed up throughout the game, flying to the football, creating pressure and bringing down the quarterback. He had a batted pass in the backfield in the fourth quarter and even showed up on the punt-coverage unit.

What really impressed was his ability to react to situations midplay. On one play late in the second quarter, he transitioned from coverage to pursuit in a flash, blasting Purdy in the backfield for a sack.

Like Coan and Chandler, Fagot flashed during practice week.

"The Navy linebacker has acquitted himself well in practice sessions," Smith wrote. "He batted down a pass attempted for D'Eriq King while in coverage Tuesday, showing he's not just an in-the-box 'backer. Fagot is a two-time first-team All-AAC selection who led the Midshipmen in tackles in each of the past three seasons."

While the 6'3", 240-pound Fagot looks like a throwback thumper on the field (maybe it's the neck roll), his coverage and read-and-react skills were tremendous on Thursday. He has the potential to be a three-down linebacker at the next level and will likely garner a late-round flier on draft weekend.

Fagot tallied 94 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a defensive touchdown in 2021.

E.J. Perry, QB, Brown

While Fagot played a role in keeping the East in the game, E.J. Perry nearly helped his squad come all the way back.

The Brown quarterback flashed early and often in the second half and appeared stoppable only by the game clock.

Perry showcased his mobility, arm strength, accuracy and poise during the near-comeback. His second touchdown to Nebraska's Samori Toure helped to pull the East within one—and it was a beauty.

He finished 13-of-18 for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for nine yards and a pair of two-point conversions.

Perry's performance likely put him firmly on the draft radar of a few NFL teams. A 2019 transfer from Boston College, he flashed plenty of potential this past season. He threw for 3,034 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 402 yards and two more scores.

With a 6'2", 210-pound frame, he has adequate size for the quarterback position and an intriguing tool box of passing and scrambling skills.

Perry recently received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and at this point, it would be a surprise if he doesn't hear his name called during the draft weekend. He was named offensive MVP for Thursday's game, while Fagot was named defensive MVP.