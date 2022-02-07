Rams Players with Most to Prove in Super Bowl 56 vs. Bengals

Rams Players with Most to Prove in Super Bowl 56 vs. BengalsFebruary 7, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams have reached the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons, and they are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening. However, they haven't won a championship in 22 years, and that triumph at the end of the 1999 season is the only one in franchise history.
If the Rams are going to end that drought, they will have to prevent the Bengals from winning their first Super Bowl championship. Although Los Angeles is designated as the road team, it will have home-field advantage because Super Bowl LVI is being held at SoFi Stadium.
In order to win a Super Bowl, a team needs to have players rise to the occasion of being on the biggest stage in the NFL. And for some, they are looking to prove that they can power their team to victory.
Here's a look at three Rams players who have the most to prove in Super Bowl LVI.
Cam Akers, RB
Cam Akers missed the majority of the 2021 regular season after suffering a torn Achilles in July. However, the 22-year-old running back made an incredible recovery to feature in the Rams' Week 18 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
In the playoffs, Akers' workload has greatly increased, as he's had at least 14 touches in each of Los Angeles' three postseason victories. However, the running game hasn't been able to get going. Akers has 54 carries for 151 yards (2.8 yards per attempt).
Akers didn't practice last week after suffering a shoulder injury in the NFC Championship Game. But with only one game remaining in the season, Akers may do whatever it takes to be able to suit up for his first Super Bowl.
If that's the case, Akers will look to prove he can spark Los Angeles' rushing attack. It's a difficult matchup, as Cincinnati ranked fifth in the NFL in run defense during the regular season (102.5 rushing yards allowed per game). But if the Rams can get solid contributions from Akers and Sony Michel on the ground, it will add another dynamic to their offense.
Was it the right decision for Akers to come back for Los Angeles' playoff run? He's struggled, but he has the talent to make an impact in Super Bowl LVI.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
At the start of the 2021 season, Odell Beckham Jr. had aspirations of reaching Super Bowl LVI with the Cleveland Browns. That didn't happen, as he was released in November. However, the wide receiver has made it without his former team.
After getting cut, Beckham signed with the Rams, who are relying on him as one of the top playmakers on their offense. The eight-year NFL veteran is heading to the Super Bowl for the first time, and he has momentum coming off a big showing in the NFC Championship Game in which he had nine catches for 113 yards.
It's possible that Los Angeles will need a similar performance from Beckham on Sunday. Cooper Kupp is having an incredible season, but he can't guide the Rams to a title by himself. And it's always possible that the Bengals defense will focus on trying to take him out of the game considering just how impressive he has been.
Beckham will be a free agent this offseason, so this is his final opportunity to show he's deserving of a big contract, whether that's from Los Angeles or another team. That means in addition to winning a championship, he's out to prove that he remains a top-tier wide receiver who will be worthy of a sizable payday in free agency.
Jalen Ramsey, CB
Jalen Ramsey has been considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL in recent years, and he's provided consistently strong coverage in the Rams' secondary since they acquired him in 2019. With his probable matchup in Super Bowl LVI, Ramsey will be out to prove just that.
It's highly likely that Ramsey will be covering rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, who has quickly become one of the league's top wide receivers. Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games, and he has 20 receptions for 279 yards and a TD in three playoff contests.
Defenses around the NFL have had trouble trying to contain Chase, who is capable of breaking off big plays at any point in a game. But if there's any cornerback who may have a chance of nullifying Chase, it's Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler.
Ramsey has shown that he's an elite corner by stepping up in big-time matchups before. Going up against Chase in the Super Bowl? It doesn't get much bigger than that. And Ramsey can further solidify his top-tier status with a strong showing in the game.