NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Predicting This Year's ContestantsFebruary 7, 2022
NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Predicting This Year's Contestants
The halftime experiment is over, and the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest is returning to its prime-time slot. While 2021 tried to fit the high-flying affair between halves of the All-Star Game, the league is going back to the traditional format Feb. 19.
Less traditional, though, are this year's participants. Of the four expected dunkers, three are first-timers and one is a sophomore returnee.
There's not much participant predicting to do because Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported four names who should compete: the Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony, Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson and New York Knicks' Obi Toppin.
Charania's rumored invitees all fit the bill as bouncy jumpers with a lot of flair, but each brings something unique to the table.
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
The lone rookie in this year's reported class of dunkers, Green is a picture-perfect candidate to take home 2022's trophy. At 6'4", he's not the longest invitee, but he's as explosive as they come and gets a naturally effortless lift when he decides to sky.
While Green's verticality may look nonchalant, what he does with it is not. In his short stint as an NBA player, we have already seen him try to demolish the rim (and defenders) on multiple occasions. That spicy panache, mixed with serious hops, is a perfect fit for the dunk contest.
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
At 6'3", Anthony is expected to be the shortest dunker this year. And although that lack of stature may have prevented in-game aerial theatrics, it won't be a problem come Feb. 19.
An impressive jumper for his size, Anthony's flair for showmanship has included some big dunks in the league when the coast is clear. With zero defenders to worry about in the dunk contest, Anthony will be able to bring his style to the show. As many will remember from Nate Robinson's era, shorter dunkers can make for some serious highlights.
Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
Probably the most interesting invitee Charania named, Toscano-Anderson is the oldest and least renowned dunker on the slate. At 28, the undrafted vet has found himself entrenched in the Golden State rotation thanks to a bruising, no-holds-barred style of play.
His hustle and grind has been beloved by Warriors fans for a while, but JTA earned league recognition when he detonated on JaVale McGee in December. He's lanky, plays with fire and will undoubtedly bring heat to the event.
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
As the only expected 2022 invitee to have previous Slam Dunk Contest experience, the road is paved for a Toppin redemption arc. His 2021 loss may have left a sour taste, as he's since been practicing between-the-leg dunks in games.
With that dunk contest (and in-game) experience, Toppin has the know-how to improve his performance in 2022. Tack on natural explosiveness, a 6'9" frame and the style points of a guy from Brooklyn, New York, and you have the potential to score 50s.