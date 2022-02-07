NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022: Predicting This Year's Contestants

0 of 4

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The halftime experiment is over, and the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest is returning to its prime-time slot. While 2021 tried to fit the high-flying affair between halves of the All-Star Game, the league is going back to the traditional format Feb. 19.

Less traditional, though, are this year's participants. Of the four expected dunkers, three are first-timers and one is a sophomore returnee.

There's not much participant predicting to do because Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported four names who should compete: the Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony, Golden State Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson and New York Knicks' Obi Toppin.

Charania's rumored invitees all fit the bill as bouncy jumpers with a lot of flair, but each brings something unique to the table.