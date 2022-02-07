Offensive Transfers That Could Have the Biggest Impact in 2022

0 of 8

After the frenzy of player movement to begin the offseason, several college football teams have picked up an immensely valuable piece for their offense in 2022.

Without question, the most notable additions will be taking snaps next season. That group includes former Oklahoma starters Caleb Williams (USC) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), USC signal-callers Kedon Slovis (Pitt) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and more.

By nature of the position they play, headlines will largely focus on them. However, a handful of running backs and wide receivers are also potential high-impact players right away.

The list, organized alphabetically based on school name, is subjective but values past production and expected role in 2022.