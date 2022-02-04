QBs in the 2022 Recruiting Class Who Could Start as Freshmen

1 of 7

It's no secret that Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled during his first season as the Tigers' full-time starter in 2021. After backing up Trevor Lawrence for two seasons, Uigalelei finished the year having thrown for 2,246 yards and just nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Although the blame doesn't fall solely on Uiagalelei's shoulders, Clemson finished the season 10-3, missing out on both the ACC title game and College Football Playoff.

Now, Uiagalelei will enter spring football and fall camp competing with 5-star QB prospect Cade Klubnik. Klubnik was 247Sports' No. 1 overall QB prospect and the top-ranked prospect out of the state of Texas. Klubnik's high school career was impressive, featuring three state titles, and he threw for 7,426 yards, 86 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in his career. He was also the first quarterback in Texas to go undefeated as a starting QB in the highest classification and win at least two state titles since Kyler Murray.

Klubnik will compete for the starting job alongside Uiagalelei and transfer Hunter Johnson, who started his career at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern, where he made eight starts over three seasons. All three QBs are former 247Sports 5-star prospects.

Klubnik obviously doesn't have some of the same collegiate starting experience that Uiagalelei or Johnson have, but he is talented enough to compete immediately for the starting job. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has started true freshmen before—Deshaun Watson started five games as a true freshman in 2014, and Lawrence started over Kelly Bryant in 2018. We'll see if that trend will continue in 2021.