National Signing Day 2022: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits Committed

National Signing Day 2022: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits CommittedFebruary 3, 2022
The Texas A&M Aggies finished off their No. 1 recruiting class with the signing of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart on Wednesday.
Stewart was one of a few top players that committed during the second National Signing Day on the recruiting calendar. The first one in December is when a majority of players made their collegiate plans known.
The LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns also picked up five-star commitments on Wednesday.
Brian Kelly flipped linebacker Harold Perkins from Texas A&M to headline LSU's class of 2022, which was pieced together at the end of the cycle after the former Notre Dame head coach took over.
Texas landed five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell to finish off a strong recruiting cycle inside its home state.
The full list of top recruits and their commitments can be found here on 247 Sports.
Texas A&M Finishes with No. 1 Recruiting Class
Texas A&M was the dominant program on the recruiting trail over the last 12 months.
The Aggies wrapped up their No. 1 overall class with the signing of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart on Wednesday.
Stewart, a Florida native, chose Texas A&M over Miami, who made a late push in his recruitment after Mario Cristobal took over as head coach.
Texas A&M landed seven five-star players in the class of 2022 and 19 more four-star recruits.
Four of the top-rated players, including quarterback Connor Weigman, were early enrollees in January. That has been made possible by the December signing period in which most top recruits make their decisions.
Jimbo Fisher and Co. got most of their recruits from within the state of Texas. They kept 16 prospects in state, but they also reached out to Washington, Arizona and Pennsylvania among others.
Now the pressure is on Fisher to turn the top recruiting class into a national title contender in the SEC West and beat out Alabama and LSU year after year.
Brian Kelly Lands 5-Star Linebacker for LSU
LSU head coach Brian Kelly did his best to salvage the program's recruiting class after he took over for Ed Orgeron in December.
Kelly landed an important piece for the program's future in five-star linebacker Harold Perkins out of Cypress, Texas.
Perkins was committed to Texas A&M, but he decommitted in recent weeks and then chose to join the Tigers.
Perkins headlines a small recruiting class by SEC standards for LSU, who earned 15 signatures from the class of 2022.
LSU has done a ton of work in the transfer portal to beef up the roster after an offseason of turnover from Orgeron to Kelly.
Quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell were among the top-rated recruits that the Tigers kept in state. LSU signed 10 players from Louisiana.
One of Kelly's tasks in the class of 2023 recruiting cycle is to land a majority of the top prospects in Louisiana to make sure the Tigers are back on a national championship level soon.
SEC Finishes with Top 3 Recruiting Classes
It should come as no surprise that the SEC finished on top of the team rankings.
Texas A&M took over the No. 1 spot and it was followed by the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
Alabama and Georgia have been fixtures at the top of the recruiting rankings for quite some time. The National Championship participants combined to land nine five-star players and 33 four-star recruits.
In total, the three SEC programs landed 16 of the 34 players graded with five stars by 247 Sports.
Alabama's class is headlined by edge-rushers Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell. Georgia's top recruit is defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia picked up the most five-star players, but they were not the only SEC programs to land the top players.
Missouri landed wide receiver Luther Burden, the No. 3 overall prospect and LSU signed Perkins away from Texas A&M.
Ohio State, Penn State and Clemson brought in their share of five-star players, but a majority of them are headed to the SEC.
Recruiting information obtained from 247 Sports.