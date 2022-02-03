National Signing Day 2022: List of Schools Where 5-Star Recruits Committed

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Texas A&M Aggies finished off their No. 1 recruiting class with the signing of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart on Wednesday.

Stewart was one of a few top players that committed during the second National Signing Day on the recruiting calendar. The first one in December is when a majority of players made their collegiate plans known.

The LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns also picked up five-star commitments on Wednesday.

Brian Kelly flipped linebacker Harold Perkins from Texas A&M to headline LSU's class of 2022, which was pieced together at the end of the cycle after the former Notre Dame head coach took over.

Texas landed five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell to finish off a strong recruiting cycle inside its home state.

