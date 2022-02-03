East-West Shrine Game 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

No college football All-Star Game has been around longer than the East-West Shrine Bowl. The first edition of the contest took place in 1925, and it's been held 95 times since.

After it was canceled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the East-West Shrine Bowl is back for its 97th edition Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The first East-West Shrine Bowl to take place in Las Vegas will air live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET, and it can be streamed on NFL Network Live.

Full rosters for the game can be found at ShrineBowl.com. Participating players will be looking to improve their stock prior to the 2022 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30.

Ahead of Thursday's game, here's a closer look at several of the top prospects who will be in action.