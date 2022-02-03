East-West Shrine Game 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

East-West Shrine Game 2022: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top ProspectsFebruary 3, 2022
No college football All-Star Game has been around longer than the East-West Shrine Bowl. The first edition of the contest took place in 1925, and it's been held 95 times since.
After it was canceled in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the East-West Shrine Bowl is back for its 97th edition Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The first East-West Shrine Bowl to take place in Las Vegas will air live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET, and it can be streamed on NFL Network Live.
Full rosters for the game can be found at ShrineBowl.com. Participating players will be looking to improve their stock prior to the 2022 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30.
Ahead of Thursday's game, here's a closer look at several of the top prospects who will be in action.
D'Eriq King, QB, Miami
D'Eriq King's six-year college career (four seasons with Houston, two with Miami) was marred by injury. In 2021, he was limited to three games with the Hurricanes after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. But when King was on the field, he flashed his potential.
While King spent most of his time in college at quarterback, it's possible he could switch positions in the NFL. And according to D'Anton Lynn—the Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach who will be coaching the East team—King won't play only at QB during Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl.
"He's going to be used in a variety of ways on Thursday," Lynn said, per The Athletic's Greg Auman, Arif Hasan, and Tashan Reed. "He's done a really good job. For someone who hasn't played [wide receiver], he's very, very raw, but you see the traits, the potential."
King was effective with his legs during his college career, as he had 32 rushing touchdowns, 14 of which came with Houston in 2018. He ran for 674 yards in 11 games that season. He also had 58 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Cougars.
It will be exciting to see how the East team utilizes King's abilities Thursday and then where he may land in the 2022 NFL draft. At this point, there are plenty of possibilities for the 24-year-old.
Big Kat Bryant, LB, UCF
Big Kat Bryant spent his first four college seasons at Auburn and transferred to UCF when Gus Malzahn left the Tigers to become the Knights head coach in 2021. In his lone season at UCF, Bryant set career highs in tackles (50), tackles for a loss (13) and sacks (six) over 13 games.
After earning first-team All-AAC honors in 2021, Bryant should be garnering interest from NFL teams ahead of the draft. He's a 6'5", 250-pound pass-rusher who has the potential to be a disruptive force on the defensive front. And he's been impressing since arriving in Las Vegas and practicing with the East team for the East-West Shrine Bowl.
"Big Kat has stuck out all week," Lynn said, per Auman, Hasan and Reed. "He has a lot of upside, a lot of ability. He's definitely made some splash plays."
If Bryant can have a strong showing in Thursday's game, it should help prove that he can excel against tough competition and will be capable of breaking through NFL offensive lines to create pressure. He also has a chance to show that he can be effective in stopping the run.
Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
How impressive has Ty Chandler been during practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl? Well, NFL.com's Bill Smith wrote that Tuesday's practice was "the Ty Chandler show" for the West team. So you're going to want to keep an eye on the running back in Thursday's game.
"Every time Chandler touched the ball, good things seemed to happen," Smith wrote.
Chandler spent his first four college seasons at Tennessee before transferring to North Carolina, where he had a breakout year in 2021. In 13 games, he ran for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns while also recording 15 catches for 216 yards and a score.
Ahead of the game, Chandler measured in at 5'10 ⅞" and 203 pounds, according to Smith, so the talented tailback has enough size to run the ball effectively in the NFL. And if he doesn't get selected until the draft's later rounds, he could end up being a steal, especially if he keeps building off his impressive season with the Tar Heels.