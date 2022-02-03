Senior Bowl 2022: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

0 of 4

While the NFL Scouting Combine gets a lot of the love in the draft process, the Senior Bowl is arguably the most important pre-draft event.

That's because it offers NFL coaches and evaluators a full week of getting a look at some of the best prospects in the class going head-to-head. Then they get to see them in a competitive environment in the actual game.

This year's rosters are chock-full of high-profile prospects. In all, there are eight who are in the top 32 of Bleacher Report's big board.

While game film is still the ultimate measuring stick, Saturday's Senior Bowl will be a great opportunity for some players to separate themselves from their peers.

While the complete rosters can be found on the Senior Bowl site, here's a look at the top talents and a few position groups where things will be interesting.