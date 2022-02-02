National Signing Day 2022: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After NSD

0 of 5

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Although a handful of prospects remain on the board, February's national signing day effectively marked the end of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

And it brought a little bit of history, too.

Texas A&M picked up yet another 5-star prospect to complete a truly preposterous class. Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies beat out both Miami and Georgia for defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, the seventh 5-star talent in the 2022 class.

As you can imagine, Texas A&M tops B/R's final ranking of 2022 recruiting classes. But the usual suspects aren't far behind.