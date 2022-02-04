B/R NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stack Up as Trade Deadline Looms?

0 of 30

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are establishing themselves as the class of the NBA.

While other teams around the league are likely scouring the trade market for possibilities that might bring them closer to the Suns' and Warriors' level, those two teams could probably justify settling for moves that only affect the fringe of their rosters.

After role players supported him through a weeks-long slump, Stephen Curry finally seems to be heating up. In his last four appearances, he's averaged 27.0 points and 5.0 threes while shooting 48.8 percent from deep.

And despite the gaudy numbers from Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, Chris Paul is doing what he can to force his way into the MVP conversation. In his last nine games, CP3 is averaging 20.0 points, 12.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

While those two and their teams have been torching just about every opponent in their paths, the rest of the league (with the possible exception of the Memphis Grizzlies) remains at the mercy of a level of parity the NBA rarely sees.