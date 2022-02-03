Celtics' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

Boston Globe/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are fine, but with the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in tow, they have a chance to be so much more.

The question for the front office to tackle, then, is whether there is a move they can make between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline to facilitate that transformation.

Their asset collection is strong enough to broker a blockbuster (or something close to it), but adding an impact player might require sacrificing several rotation players. Is president of basketball operations Brad Stevens ready to take that risk? Can he see a reward great enough to justify the cost?

Those inquiries and more will be examined in this trade deadline preview for the mighty Green and White.