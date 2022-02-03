Celtics' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

Celtics' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, PredictionsFebruary 3, 2022
The Boston Celtics are fine, but with the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in tow, they have a chance to be so much more.
The question for the front office to tackle, then, is whether there is a move they can make between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline to facilitate that transformation.
Their asset collection is strong enough to broker a blockbuster (or something close to it), but adding an impact player might require sacrificing several rotation players. Is president of basketball operations Brad Stevens ready to take that risk? Can he see a reward great enough to justify the cost?
Those inquiries and more will be examined in this trade deadline preview for the mighty Green and White.
Assets
If the Celtics wanted to throw trade season into a tailspin, they could do it by dangling Brown, a 25-year-old who secured his first All-Star trip in 2020-21 and has more or less maintained his production this time around. His name briefly surfaced in trade talks earlier this season, but Stevens went out of his way to shoot those down shortly after.
If Brown is off-limits (as he should be), then Boston's asset collection depends on the budget with which the front office operates.
If Stevens has the green-light to buy big, he could dangle stalwart starter Marcus Smart, two-way swingman Josh Richardson and draft considerations to pursue a major player. The Celtics also have three sizable trade exceptions at their disposal (the largest worth $17.2 million), but if they want to duck under the tax line (they are less than $1 million over), that puts those out of play.
Moving down to the next tier, Boston seems likely to field offers for Dennis Schroder since it is restricted in what can offer him in free agency. If the Celtics need to sweeten the pot with a prospect, they could take calls on Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford, though their inability to consistently contribute could cut into their trade value.
Needs
It's possible Boston will eventually have to decide between Tatum or Brown, but that's a discussion for down the road (or one that dissolves over time).
The Shamrocks' primary focus—other than ducking under the tax line—should be on strengthening the roster around their stars.
A third star could be transformational. For instance, Boston is a fascinating theoretical fit with Ben Simmons, who could scratch their itch for a playmaker while further bolstering the defense, but only if the swap wouldn't involve one of the Jays.
On a smaller scale, Boston should be in the market for support shooting, ball-movers and frontcourt depth. A reliable three-and-D wing could do wonders for this rotation, while a sweet-shooting small-ball 5 would give coach Ime Udoka more avenues to proper spacing.
Prediction
While our crystal ball sees something big brewing in Boston, it doesn't envision sweeping change ahead of the deadline.
The Celtics' desire to duck the luxury tax is real. That not only would relieve them of any penalty payment, but it would also bring the organization roughly $12 million in tax-distribution money. If the Shamrocks want to splurge, the time to do it is this offseason.
That doesn't mean Boston will sit out trade season, though.
A Schroder deal feels increasingly likely, and while he won't bring back a ton, a minor move for someone like Jalen Smith could be an interesting path to pursue. Boston could also package a prospect or two in search of a three-and-D wing. If Robert Covington is too rich for the Celtics' blood, then pivoting to Justin Holiday or Kenrich Williams could make a lot of sense for the right price.