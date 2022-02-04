The Best Potential Landing Spots for Terron Armstead in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Terron Armstead might not have the name-brand appeal of some of his contemporaries in the 2022 free-agent class, but the New Orleans Saints tackle could become the most impactful signing of all this offseason.

The nine-year veteran is ranked No. 2 on Pro Football Focus' list of impending free agents.

Armstead's elite pass protection, run-blocking versatility and athleticism are cited as the reasons the 30-year-old is considered a premier target as he prepares to hit the open market for the first time.

The Saints previously locked up Armstead—a third-round pick by the organization in 2013—on a five-year, $65 million extension at the conclusion of his rookie deal in 2016.

He's in line for a huge pay bump, and PFF projects him to earn around $19 million per season. That valuation will likely price some cash-strapped teams—including his current employer—out of contention for his services.

With that in mind, here is a look at five teams Armstead could land with.