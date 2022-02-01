New Trade Packages and Landing Spots for NBA's Top Deadline Targets

3 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Washington Wizards receive: Julius Randle

New York Knicks receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Aaron Holiday and future first-round pick

The Wizards keep spinning their tires in the back end of the Eastern Conference's midsection, as Bradley Beal keeps trudging toward unrestricted free agency, but there is virtually zero trade chatter coming out of D.C. If Washington really is holding onto Beal—and then presumably showering him with max money this summer—it must upgrade the roster around him.

Doing so on a budget won't be easy, but maybe buying low on Julius Randle would work.

The fact Randle might already be available, per SNY's Ian Begley, mere months removed from signing a four-year, $117.1 million extension says everything you need to know about his season (and New York's as a whole). All of his averages have dipped from last year's All-Star breakout, including declines from 24.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting (and 41.1 percent from three) to just 18.5 points on 41.3 percent shooting (and 30.6 percent from deep).

Still, that All-Star emergence happened. Randle's skill set supported it. If his shooting rates recovered, he'd be a fascinating co-star for Beal.

When Randle is feeling it from range, he offers three-level scoring with significant secondary distributing and a heavy appetite for rebounds. Slot some shooters and willing defenders around them, and Washington might have a twosome capable of leading a playoff charge.

Knicks fans who remember Randle as an All-Star won't love this return, but those worried about his declining stats and rising salary might view it as a useful escape route. If the front office agrees with that assessment, we could be in business.

The best incoming asset is either Rui Hachimura, the 2019 No. 9 overall pick who averaged 13-plus points in each of the past two seasons, or the future first-rounder, which would head to New York two years after the Wizards sent a pick to Oklahoma City that has protections through 2026. If the Knicks found a way to balance Hachimura with Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson, their frontcourt rotation would be set for years to come.

Otherwise, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a serviceable three-and-D option on the wing, while Aaron Holiday could work his way into the 'Bockers crowded backcourt rotation. Holiday comes off the books this season, while Hachimura and Caldwell-Pope are only signed through 2022-23, so New York would have no long-term financial obligations here unless it wants them.