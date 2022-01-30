National Signing Day 2022: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

National Signing Day 2022: Top Unsigned Recruits to WatchJanuary 30, 2022
In recent years, many top high school football recruits have signed with colleges during the early period in mid-December. Of the class of 2022, the top seven recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings all signed more than a month ago.
However, there are still some top recruits who have yet to sign—and some who haven't even committed to a school. That includes three players who are in the top 10 of the 247Sports Composite rankings.
These recruits won't be unsigned for much longer, though. Traditional national signing day is scheduled for Wednesday. It may not be as noteworthy as it was prior to the implementation of the early signing period, but it's still a notable part of the recruiting cycle.
Here's a closer look at the top unsigned players who will be making decisions on signing day.
Harold Perkins, 5-Star LB
It didn't seem like there would be much excitement surrounding Harold Perkins' signing Wednesday. The 5-star linebacker out of Cypress Park High School (Cypress, Texas) committed to Texas A&M on Jan. 2, which didn't leave him much time to change his mind.
But that's exactly what Perkins did—at least for now. He decommitted from the Aggies on Monday, and it's unclear which college he'll sign with at his ceremony Wednesday. It's possible that Texas A&M still lands him, but another pair of SEC schools (Florida and LSU) are also in the running.
Perkins took an official visit to LSU this weekend, so perhaps the Tigers' late push will be enough to get him to sign with the program. It would be a huge acquisition for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly considering Perkins is the No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Perkins looks destined for the SEC, but it isn't clear whether he's joining the Aggies, Tigers or Gators. We'll find out Wednesday, when the top unsigned player in the class makes his decision.
Devon Campbell, 5-Star OL
Devon Campbell is an impressive recruit, a 5-star offensive lineman, the No. 9 overall player and the No. 1 interior O-lineman in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. And it's been a two-team race to land him for a while. He'll be signing with either Oklahoma or Texas on Wednesday.
Currently attending Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, Campbell may decide to stay in state and play for the Longhorns. Although the Sooners are still in the running, it seems unlikely that they are going to end up landing Campbell on signing day.
Texas is the "clear favorite" to sign Campbell, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, which has been the case for some time. So it seems likely that the Longhorns will be adding a second 5-star recruit to their 2022 class.
There's always the potential for surprises on national signing day, but it feels like a safe bet to assume that Campbell is going to be heading to Texas in the near future.
Shemar Stewart, 5-Star DL
Shemar Stewart has apparently been busy over the past week. According to Will Backus of 247Sports, the 5-star defensive lineman had in-home visits with coaches from Georgia and Texas A&M before he took an official visit to Miami this weekend.
The Bulldogs, Aggies and Hurricanes are the three teams that remain in the running for Stewart, who is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 247Sports Crystal Ball is predicting that Stewart will sign with Texas A&M, which would strengthen an already impressive class. The Aggies are ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, as they signed six 5-star recruits during the early period.
Does Miami have an edge because it had the final visit with Stewart? Will he end up in the SEC? If so, will it be at Texas A&M or Georgia? There is a lot of intrigue surrounding Stewart's decision, and it will be exciting to see where he ends up.