National Signing Day 2022: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

In recent years, many top high school football recruits have signed with colleges during the early period in mid-December. Of the class of 2022, the top seven recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings all signed more than a month ago.

However, there are still some top recruits who have yet to sign—and some who haven't even committed to a school. That includes three players who are in the top 10 of the 247Sports Composite rankings.

These recruits won't be unsigned for much longer, though. Traditional national signing day is scheduled for Wednesday. It may not be as noteworthy as it was prior to the implementation of the early signing period, but it's still a notable part of the recruiting cycle.

Here's a closer look at the top unsigned players who will be making decisions on signing day.