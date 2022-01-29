The Player Every NBA Team Should Shop at the Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

NBA teams have between now and the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Feb. 10 to transform themselves for the stretch run or maybe way beyond.

Sacrifices must be made. What front offices have to figure out is how significant those sacrifices should be.

To that end, let's walk through each team's roster and find the one player most worth shopping this season. It's important to note there's a difference between shopping a player and actually trading him. That distinction doesn't always matter, but in some cases, it's relevant.

An obvious trade candidate might not surface here because he wouldn't command the type of return a less obvious (but still realistic) one would. On that same note, not all players listed should be dealt. Rather, the point would be to gauge their market and only execute the deal if a can't-miss offer comes along.